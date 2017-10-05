KHOU
Mattress Mack to throw out first pitch at Game 1 today

KHOU.com Staff , KHOU 10:57 AM. CDT October 05, 2017

HOUSTON -- Houston really liked Mattress Mack before Hurricane Harvey. But after Harvey, and what he did for the victims, Houston downright loves him.

For Thursday's Game 1 of the American League Division Series between the Astros and Red Sox at Minute Maid Park, the following festivities are planned:

"Astros favorite Clay Walker will perform the National Anthem today as military members and first responders line the base paths with the Astros and Red Sox...Challenger the Eagle will take flight during the National Anthem...local philanthropist and business owner Mattress Mack will throw out today’s ceremonial first pitch and County Judge Ed Emmett will call “Play Ball!” to kick off Thursday's game...the pregame ceremonies will start at approx. 2:45 p.m."

