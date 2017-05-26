Marisnick, Beltran, Musgrove lead Astros over Orioles 2-0

Houston Astros designated hitter Carlos Beltran (15) is congratulated by third base coach Gary Pettis (8) after hitting a home run during the sixth inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Minute Maid Park. Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Troy Taormina, Troy Taormina)

HOUSTON (AP) - Jake Marisnick and Carlos Beltran each homered to back a solid start by Joe Musgrove, and the Houston Astros beat the Baltimore Orioles 2-0 on Friday night.



Marisnick went deep with one out in the third inning, and Beltran's shot to the second deck in right field came with two outs in the sixth.



Musgrove (4-4) allowed four hits in seven innings before the bullpen closed it out to send the Orioles to their season-high fifth straight loss.



Musgrove bounced back after allowing eight hits and a season-high seven runs in a season-low three-plus innings in an 8-6 loss to Cleveland in his last start.



Ken Giles struck out one in a perfect ninth for his 14th save.



Kevin Gausman (2-4) yielded eight hits and two runs in 6 2/3 innings for the Orioles, who have dropped seven of their last nine.

