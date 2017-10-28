LIVE BLOG: Astros look to continue home winning streak

Astros starting pitcher Charlie Morton (50) throws the ball during the first inning of game seven of the 2017 ALCS playoff baseball series against the New York Yankees at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Thomas B. Shea-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Thomas Shea, Thomas Shea)

HOUSTON – The Houston Astros are two wins away from their first World Series title as they are set to host the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 4 at Minute Maid park Saturday night.

Game 4 pits Charlie Morton of the Astros against Alex Wood of the Dodgers.

READ: Yuli Gurriel avoids World Series suspension, will serve 5-game ban in 2018

READ: Darvish on Gurriel - 'He made a mistake. He'll learn from it. We're all human beings.'

READ: Astros say 'We want to stay humble'

READ: Fans spend big bucks on World Series merchandise at Minute Maid Park

FESTIVITIES: 7-year-old with 3-D printed hand to throw out World Series first pitch

FESTIVITIES: J.J. Watt, hero of Harvey relief effort, throws out World Series 1st pitch

FESTVITIES: Houston lights up in blue and orange for the 'Stros

FEATURE: Astros fan leaves ALCS Game 7, heads to hospital to meet wife and welcome baby boy

READ: George Springer won't be silenced in World Series spotlight

PHOTOS: George Springer shines in national spotlight

When: Saturday, Oct. 28 at 7:20 p.m. CT

Television: Fox

Live Stream: Fox Sports Go

Na na na na na na na na na na na na na na na na! Batmaaaaaan!

Your Game 4 line-up.

Hailey Dawson is ready for the spotlight!

7-year-old Hailey Dawson gets to live out a dream at the #WorldSeries. pic.twitter.com/OxvFuGiLVN — Play Ball (@PlayBall) October 28, 2017

From one ace to another! @JustinVerlander gifts Hailey Dawson some sweet kicks before her first pitch tonight! pic.twitter.com/JRmpSdwGD7 — MLB (@MLB) October 28, 2017

We recognize these guys.

You do what have to do.

Legends.

"Just a little off the top OK."

Trust in Justin.

Justin Verlander takes batting practice before Game 4 of the #WorldSeries. #EarnHistory pic.twitter.com/p2aG0VLmIV — KHOU 11 News Houston (@KHOU) October 28, 2017

Morton back on the mound tonight after Game 7 heroics.

#KHOU11 #Astros Game 4 starting pitcher Charlie Morton talks about the challenge of facing #Dodgers hitters.... pic.twitter.com/9pCcCu0qFD — Matt Musil (@KHOUSportsMatt) October 28, 2017

The Commish on Yuli's suspension.

#KHOU11 #MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred discusses suspension for Yuli Gurriel. 5 games at start of 2018 season. No penalty during #WorldSeries pic.twitter.com/2bWP8NcE0n — Matt Musil (@KHOUSportsMatt) October 28, 2017

