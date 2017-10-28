KHOU
LIVE BLOG: Astros look to continue home winning streak

it's been a long journey Astros fans.

Jaime E. Galvan / KHOU.com and USA Today Sports , KHOU 6:22 PM. CDT October 28, 2017

HOUSTON – The Houston Astros are two wins away from their first World Series title as they are set to host the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 4 at Minute Maid park Saturday night.

Game 4 pits Charlie Morton of the Astros against Alex Wood of the Dodgers. 

Follow all of the big social moments from the game below and be sure to follow KHOU 11 Sports' Jason Bristol, Matt Musil and Daniel Gotera for their play-by-play and quick takes.

We also want to see your best photos of you in your Astros gear. Send them to photos@khou.com.

GAME INFO

  • When: Saturday, Oct. 28 at 7:20 p.m. CT
  • Television: Fox
  • Live Stream: Fox Sports Go

