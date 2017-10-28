LIVE BLOG: Astros look to continue home winning streak

HOUSTON – The Houston Astros are two wins away from their first World Series title as they are set to host the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 4 at Minute Maid park Saturday night.
Game 4 pits Charlie Morton of the Astros against Alex Wood of the Dodgers.
- When: Saturday, Oct. 28 at 7:20 p.m. CT
- Television: Fox
- Live Stream: Fox Sports Go
PRE-GAME
Na na na na na na na na na na na na na na na na! Batmaaaaaan!
'Astros have hot bats!' say these @astros fans #khou11 #EarnHistory pic.twitter.com/GR88sz9Goo— Jason Bristol (@JBristolKHOU) October 28, 2017
Your Game 4 line-up.
World Series Game 4#EarnHistory pic.twitter.com/z6rEdFmqV8— Houston Astros (@astros) October 28, 2017
Hailey Dawson is ready for the spotlight!
Hailey Dawson is loving her #WorldSeries-themed, 3D-printed hand. pic.twitter.com/6p7MNrSpHR— MLB (@MLB) October 28, 2017
7-year-old Hailey Dawson gets to live out a dream at the #WorldSeries. pic.twitter.com/OxvFuGiLVN— Play Ball (@PlayBall) October 28, 2017
From one ace to another! @JustinVerlander gifts Hailey Dawson some sweet kicks before her first pitch tonight! pic.twitter.com/JRmpSdwGD7— MLB (@MLB) October 28, 2017
We recognize these guys.
The @TheEllenShow winners arriving in style at Minute Maid Park for #WorldSeries2017 #khou11 #EarnHistory pic.twitter.com/twkV5IGiBL— Jason Bristol (@JBristolKHOU) October 28, 2017
You do what have to do.
Got to be creative. #khou11 #EarnHistroy pic.twitter.com/RzYqiPYcmJ— Jason Bristol (@JBristolKHOU) October 28, 2017
Legends.
Biggio + Altuve = #Astros legends. #WorldSeries #EarnHistory pic.twitter.com/aJo1WuDhmt— KHOU 11 News Houston (@KHOU) October 28, 2017
#KHOU11 #WorldSeries #Astros Jose Altuve in the batting cage before Game 4 pic.twitter.com/FER3DiEPF8— Matt Musil (@KHOUSportsMatt) October 28, 2017
'Altuve for President!' Big fans here. Big fans. #khou11 #EarnHistory pic.twitter.com/f7UB5tTMUa— Jason Bristol (@JBristolKHOU) October 28, 2017
"Just a little off the top OK."
💈💈Meet the man behind the #Astros signature hairstyles! @Cadillaxbbshop @PRbarber10 #KHOU11 at 6! #WorldSeries Look Good. Play Good! pic.twitter.com/HspNuCeIcl— Shern-Min Chow 🙋🏻 (@ShernMinKHOU) October 28, 2017
Trust in Justin.
It appears #JustinVerlander is getting some bullpen work in on his day of rest. #AstrosvsDodgers #WorldSeries #khou11 #EarnHistory pic.twitter.com/Q8q13RpVLn— Josh Chapin (@JoshChapinKHOU) October 28, 2017
Justin Verlander takes batting practice before Game 4 of the #WorldSeries. #EarnHistory pic.twitter.com/p2aG0VLmIV— KHOU 11 News Houston (@KHOU) October 28, 2017
Morton back on the mound tonight after Game 7 heroics.
#KHOU11 #Astros Game 4 starting pitcher Charlie Morton talks about the challenge of facing #Dodgers hitters.... pic.twitter.com/9pCcCu0qFD— Matt Musil (@KHOUSportsMatt) October 28, 2017
The Commish on Yuli's suspension.
#KHOU11 #MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred discusses suspension for Yuli Gurriel. 5 games at start of 2018 season. No penalty during #WorldSeries pic.twitter.com/2bWP8NcE0n— Matt Musil (@KHOUSportsMatt) October 28, 2017
Statement from Gurriel, via @astros #khou11 pic.twitter.com/cEedkc1ZdE— Jason Bristol (@JBristolKHOU) October 28, 2017
Statement from @astros Jeff Luhnow regarding Gurriel #khou11 pic.twitter.com/VYGUoYySM5— Jason Bristol (@JBristolKHOU) October 28, 2017
Gurriel batting fifth, playing 1st in tonight's lineup, via @astros #khou11 pic.twitter.com/FOk0DoVLRt— Jason Bristol (@JBristolKHOU) October 28, 2017
#KHOU11 #Astros pitcher @kidkeuchy reacts to Yuli Gurriel gesture & suspension which followed pic.twitter.com/Xky0xHOKqb— Matt Musil (@KHOUSportsMatt) October 28, 2017
