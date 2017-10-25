LIVE BLOG: Astros look to bounce back with Verlander on the mound

HOUSTON – The Houston Astros look to nab their first victory in the World Series when Justin Verlander takes the mound Wednesday night against the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Verlander will face rich Hill of the Dodgers. LA took Game 1 with great pitching from Clayton Kershaw.
HEADLINES
GAME INFO
When: Wednesday, Oct. 25 at 7:09 p.m. CT
Television: Fox
Live Stream: Fox Sports Go
PRE-GAME
Time to enjoy that wager with New York.
We received our #cannoli prize for winning the bet w/ @NYCMayor on #ALCS championship. Thank you, Mayor de Blasio! Go @astros! #EarnHistory pic.twitter.com/nlQ6n3wMig— Sylvester Turner (@SylvesterTurner) October 25, 2017
A preview of tonight's performance.
@BradPaisley with some tunes at batting practice before Game 2 of the World Series. He's singing the National Anthem tonight. pic.twitter.com/rqCP7bjVpw— KHOU 11 News Houston (@KHOU) October 25, 2017
@ClaytonKersh22 chats with @BradPaisley at batting practice before Game 2 of the World Series. pic.twitter.com/cjLt58LMtg— KHOU 11 News Houston (@KHOU) October 25, 2017
Who will be taking the mound for Games 3 and 4?
AJ Hinch announces the starters the coming #WorldSeries games:— Houston Astros (@astros) October 25, 2017
Game 3: Lance McCullers Jr.
Game 4: Charlie Morton#EarnHistory
Your Astros line-up for Game 2.
World Series Game 2#EarnHistory pic.twitter.com/O11Uilshu8— Houston Astros (@astros) October 25, 2017
Love it!
HOW CUTE! 😍 These patients at @TexasChildrens singing their support for #Astros as they head in to Game 2 TONIGHT! #KHOU11 pic.twitter.com/Z8ciY8wJRo— Janelle Bludau (@JanelleKHOU) October 25, 2017
Yes, we'll take one of each please.
Today’s tasty assignment: finding @astros inspired food and drink. @PetiteSweetsHTX & @FMkitchenandbar hit home runs ⚾️ #khou11 #EarnHistory pic.twitter.com/EHYKAxL3YJ— Jason Miles (@JMilesKHOU) October 25, 2017
Looking for some old school digs?
Cool store here in LA: all vintage sports shirts & jerseys at XL3 Vintage Clothing on W. Sunset Blvd #khou11 pic.twitter.com/mklb2f0lAi— Jason Bristol (@JBristolKHOU) October 25, 2017
Mayor Turner has a little wager going with the LA mayor.
Mayor @SylvesterTurner's #WorldSeries bet w/ @MayorOfLA Eric Garcetti: If @Dodgers win, we send @killensbbq & @SaintArnold beer... (1/3)— Adam Bennett (@AdamBennettKHOU) October 25, 2017
Houston Mayor: If @astros win #WorldSeries, L.A. sends us Korean BBQ & local beer. (2/3) #khou11— Adam Bennett (@AdamBennettKHOU) October 25, 2017
Mayor Turner: "I anticipate him sending enough for everybody. Hopefully they'll start cooking now so it'll be nice & tender." (3/3) #khou11— Adam Bennett (@AdamBennettKHOU) October 25, 2017
City Council showing the team spirit Wednesday.
Ready for #WorldSeries2017 Game 2 at Houston City Hall. Go @astros! #EarnHistory #khou11 pic.twitter.com/OjXa89IrMw— Adam Bennett (@AdamBennettKHOU) October 25, 2017
