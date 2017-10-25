LIVE BLOG: Astros look to bounce back with Verlander on the mound

Oct 24, 2017; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander speaks to the media before game one of the 2017 World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Gary A. Vasquez, Gary A. Vasquez)

HOUSTON – The Houston Astros look to nab their first victory in the World Series when Justin Verlander takes the mound Wednesday night against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Verlander will face rich Hill of the Dodgers. LA took Game 1 with great pitching from Clayton Kershaw.

Follow all of the big social moments from the game below and be sure to follow KHOU 11 Sports' Jason Bristol, Matt Musil and Daniel Gotera for their play-by-play and quick takes.

When: Wednesday, Oct. 25 at 7:09 p.m. CT

Television: Fox

Live Stream: Fox Sports Go

Time to enjoy that wager with New York.

A preview of tonight's performance.

@BradPaisley with some tunes at batting practice before Game 2 of the World Series. He's singing the National Anthem tonight. pic.twitter.com/rqCP7bjVpw — KHOU 11 News Houston (@KHOU) October 25, 2017

@ClaytonKersh22 chats with @BradPaisley at batting practice before Game 2 of the World Series. pic.twitter.com/cjLt58LMtg — KHOU 11 News Houston (@KHOU) October 25, 2017

Who will be taking the mound for Games 3 and 4?

AJ Hinch announces the starters the coming #WorldSeries games:



Game 3: Lance McCullers Jr.

Game 4: Charlie Morton#EarnHistory — Houston Astros (@astros) October 25, 2017

Your Astros line-up for Game 2.

Love it!

HOW CUTE! 😍 These patients at @TexasChildrens singing their support for #Astros as they head in to Game 2 TONIGHT! #KHOU11 pic.twitter.com/Z8ciY8wJRo — Janelle Bludau (@JanelleKHOU) October 25, 2017

Yes, we'll take one of each please.

Looking for some old school digs?

Cool store here in LA: all vintage sports shirts & jerseys at XL3 Vintage Clothing on W. Sunset Blvd #khou11 pic.twitter.com/mklb2f0lAi — Jason Bristol (@JBristolKHOU) October 25, 2017

Mayor Turner has a little wager going with the LA mayor.

Mayor Turner: "I anticipate him sending enough for everybody. Hopefully they'll start cooking now so it'll be nice & tender." (3/3) #khou11 — Adam Bennett (@AdamBennettKHOU) October 25, 2017

City Council showing the team spirit Wednesday.

