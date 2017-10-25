KHOU
LIVE BLOG: Astros look to bounce back with Verlander on the mound

Jaime E. Galvan / KHOU.com and USA Today Sports , KHOU 6:03 PM. CDT October 25, 2017

HOUSTON – The Houston Astros look to nab their first victory in the World Series when Justin Verlander takes the mound Wednesday night against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Verlander will face rich Hill of the Dodgers. LA took Game 1 with great pitching from Clayton Kershaw.

Follow all of the big social moments from the game below and be sure to follow KHOU 11 Sports' Jason BristolMatt Musil and Daniel Gotera for their play-by-play and quick takes.

GAME INFO

When: Wednesday, Oct. 25 at 7:09 p.m. CT

Television: Fox

Live Stream: Fox Sports Go

PRE-GAME

