LIVE BLOG: Astros face do or die in Game 7

HOUSTON – It has come down to a do or die as the Houston Astros host the New York Yankees in a decisive Game 7 in the ALCS at Minute Maid Park.

GAME 7

Springer gets the first hit of the night.

Springer singles for the first hit of the night! #EarnHistory pic.twitter.com/5mYpYAfFt3 — Houston Astros (@astros) October 22, 2017

PRE-GAME

"To be the Man you have beat the Man!"

These guys are ready.

An obvious hot spot to watch the big game.

Season-ticket holders have waited a long time for this.

Yankees getting some work in too.

#KHOU11 #Yankees now on the field for BP prior to Game 7 of ALCS... pic.twitter.com/A7O0Tu33YF — Matt Musil (@KHOUSportsMatt) October 21, 2017

Fans pumped before Game 7

A little infield practice before the big game.

AJ Hinch says he has been enjoying the ALCS.

#KHOU11 #Astros manager AJ Hinch says he’s definitely enjoying this ALCS experience despite the pressure to win... pic.twitter.com/5YdXEDMbuA — Matt Musil (@KHOUSportsMatt) October 21, 2017

