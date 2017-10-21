LIVE BLOG: Astros face do or die in Game 7

HOUSTON – It has come down to a do or die as the Houston Astros host the New York Yankees in a decisive Game 7 in the ALCS at Minute Maid Park.
GAME 7
Springer gets the first hit of the night.
Springer singles for the first hit of the night! #EarnHistory pic.twitter.com/5mYpYAfFt3— Houston Astros (@astros) October 22, 2017
PRE-GAME
"To be the Man you have beat the Man!"
ELECTRIC. @RicFlairNatrBoy pic.twitter.com/oiYqxd7XXG— Houston Astros (@astros) October 22, 2017
These guys are ready.
Do or die. #EarnHistory pic.twitter.com/sDzk79Xt5y— Houston Astros (@astros) October 21, 2017
An obvious hot spot to watch the big game.
Biggio's is already at capacity an hour and a half before #Game7 even starts!! ⚾️#GoStros #khou11 pic.twitter.com/QEeifvbUBn— Janelle Bludau (@JanelleKHOU) October 21, 2017
Season-ticket holders have waited a long time for this.
These guys are season ticket holders and they come prepared. #Earnhistory #alcs #AstrosVSYankees #khou11 pic.twitter.com/bOJ3K5nMoQ— Josh Chapin (@JoshChapinKHOU) October 21, 2017
Yankees getting some work in too.
#KHOU11 #Yankees now on the field for BP prior to Game 7 of ALCS... pic.twitter.com/A7O0Tu33YF— Matt Musil (@KHOUSportsMatt) October 21, 2017
Fans pumped before Game 7
It’s about two hours before first pitch here at Minute Maid. Fans are pumped. #khou11 #Earnhistory #ALCSGame7 #AstrosVSYankees pic.twitter.com/TOyR4Jzi7h— Josh Chapin (@JoshChapinKHOU) October 21, 2017
A little infield practice before the big game.
#KHOU11 #Astros manager AJ Hinch conducting infield practice with his guys.... pic.twitter.com/yrHDV2cKhP— Matt Musil (@KHOUSportsMatt) October 21, 2017
AJ Hinch says he has been enjoying the ALCS.
#KHOU11 #Astros manager AJ Hinch says he’s definitely enjoying this ALCS experience despite the pressure to win... pic.twitter.com/5YdXEDMbuA— Matt Musil (@KHOUSportsMatt) October 21, 2017
