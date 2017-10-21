KHOU
LIVE BLOG: Astros face do or die in Game 7

Jaime E. Galvan / KHOU.com , KHOU 7:25 PM. CDT October 21, 2017

HOUSTON – It has come down to a do or die as the Houston Astros host the New York Yankees in a decisive Game 7 in the ALCS at Minute Maid Park.

Follow all of the big social moments from the game below and be sure to follow KHOU 11 Sports' Jason BristolMatt Musil and Daniel Gotera for their play-by-play and quick takes.

We also want to see your best photos of you in your Astros gear. Send them to photos@khou.com.

GAME 7

Springer gets the first hit of the night.

PRE-GAME

"To be the Man you have beat the Man!"

These guys are ready.

An obvious hot spot to watch the big game.

Season-ticket holders have waited a long time for this.

Yankees getting some work in too.

Fans pumped before Game 7

A little infield practice before the big game.

AJ Hinch says he has been enjoying the ALCS.

 

