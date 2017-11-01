LIVE BLOG: Astros face decisive Game 7 in World Series

HOUSTON – The Houston Astros face a decisive Game 7 for the World Series title Wednesday night in Los Angeles.
Lance McCullers will take the mound for the Astros, while Yu Darvish will pitch for the Dodgers. The series is all tied up at 3-3.
.@LMcCullers43. @faridyu.— MLB (@MLB) November 1, 2017
For all the marbles. #Game7 pic.twitter.com/fvIn4qlKm1
Follow all of the big social moments from the game below and be sure to follow KHOU 11 Sports' Jason Bristol, Matt Musil and Daniel Gotera for their play-by-play and quick takes.
We also want to see your best photos of you in your Astros gear. Send them to photos@khou.com.
HEADLINES
COLUMN: What to watch in Game 7 tonight
COLUMN: A World Series this epic deserves a Game 7
READ: Unsung heroes from the last five epics
READ: A look back at World Series Game 7 classics
READ: Alex Bregman emerging as postseason hero
READ: McCullers ready for major role in Astros' closeout plans
READ: Mattress Mack gives away tickets, free flights to Game 6
READ: Verlander, Keuchel and more convinced baseballs are juiced
READ: Slick baseballs affecting pitcher performance, says report
FESTIVITIES: Houston lights up in blue and orange for the 'Stros
READ: George Springer won't be silenced in World Series spotlight
PHOTOS: George Springer shines in national spotlight
PHOTOS: Astros fans turn out at Dodger Stadium for World Series Game 6
PRE-GAME
Dude, whatever!
Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen thinks the #Astros have "no chance" tonight in Game 7. Correa and Verlander...laughing that nonsense off. pic.twitter.com/LlLC6OcOqb— Daniel Gotera (@DTGoteraKHOU) November 1, 2017
Experience helps!
The #Astros are the 5th team to play two Game 7s in one season & the first since 1991. Only one team ('85 Royals) won them both pic.twitter.com/yHc2mmAhau— Baseball Reference (@baseball_ref) November 1, 2017
This is what it's all about.
Eyes on the prize.— MLB (@MLB) November 1, 2017
#WorldSeries #Game7, TONIGHT at 8pm ET on @MLBONFOX. pic.twitter.com/Dq4LnxNWgm
We're ready!
Nothing like a Game 7!— Houston Astros (@astros) November 1, 2017
Here are some things you need to know ahead of tonight's game. #EarnHistory pic.twitter.com/gfUi6AqML5
Our KHOU 11 team is ready for Game 7!
Hello from ☀️L.A. Almost time to play ⚾️!!!! Join @lencannonKHOU @JBristolKHOU @LSewardKHOU starting at 4 p.m. pic.twitter.com/6yzohCLhv2— Mia Gradney (@MiaGradneyKHOU) November 1, 2017
The stage for #WorldSeries Game 7 is set, and we're just under 4 hours away from first pitch. #Astros #EarnHistory pic.twitter.com/hGORzwZj6u— KHOU 11 News Houston (@KHOU) November 1, 2017
For all the marbles.— Houston Astros (@astros) November 1, 2017
⚾️ 7:20pm
📺 @MLBONFOX
📻 @SportsTalk790 & ESPN Deportes#EarnHistory pic.twitter.com/XyP9q0QXrM
Don't count out the Astros!
Count ‘em out and the @astros WILL prove you wrong. #Game7 pic.twitter.com/5kaELXKuq5— MLB (@MLB) November 1, 2017
HPD is prepared security wise should the Astros win the Series tonight.
Pumped for Game 7!
It’s the #Game7 we deserve. #WorldSeries pic.twitter.com/qkwWv6j2vj— MLB (@MLB) November 1, 2017
Game 7. #EarnHistory pic.twitter.com/2APR2vOo6u— Houston Astros (@astros) November 1, 2017
And we are ready for Game 7. #EarnHistory pic.twitter.com/q8sK9SMNG3— Houston Astros (@astros) November 1, 2017
City Council showing their team spirit!
We're cheering for our @astros! Go @LMcCullers43 & team! We got this! #HouCouncil #WorldSeries #EarnHistory ⚾️ pic.twitter.com/LuYL7RiBuB— Sylvester Turner (@SylvesterTurner) November 1, 2017
© 2017 KHOU-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs