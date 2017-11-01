LIVE BLOG: Astros face decisive Game 7 in World Series

Astros relief pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. reacts after striking out New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge in the eighth inning during game seven of the 2017 ALCS playoff baseball series at Minute Maid Park. Thomas B. Shea-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Thomas Shea, Thomas Shea)

HOUSTON – The Houston Astros face a decisive Game 7 for the World Series title Wednesday night in Los Angeles.

Lance McCullers will take the mound for the Astros, while Yu Darvish will pitch for the Dodgers. The series is all tied up at 3-3.

Follow all of the big social moments from the game below

PRE-GAME

Dude, whatever!

Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen thinks the #Astros have "no chance" tonight in Game 7. Correa and Verlander...laughing that nonsense off. pic.twitter.com/LlLC6OcOqb — Daniel Gotera (@DTGoteraKHOU) November 1, 2017

Experience helps!

The #Astros are the 5th team to play two Game 7s in one season & the first since 1991. Only one team ('85 Royals) won them both pic.twitter.com/yHc2mmAhau — Baseball Reference (@baseball_ref) November 1, 2017

This is what it's all about.

We're ready!

Nothing like a Game 7!



Here are some things you need to know ahead of tonight's game. #EarnHistory pic.twitter.com/gfUi6AqML5 — Houston Astros (@astros) November 1, 2017

Our KHOU 11 team is ready for Game 7!

The stage for #WorldSeries Game 7 is set, and we're just under 4 hours away from first pitch. #Astros #EarnHistory pic.twitter.com/hGORzwZj6u — KHOU 11 News Houston (@KHOU) November 1, 2017

Don't count out the Astros!

HPD is prepared security wise should the Astros win the Series tonight.

Pumped for Game 7!

And we are ready for Game 7. #EarnHistory pic.twitter.com/q8sK9SMNG3 — Houston Astros (@astros) November 1, 2017

City Council showing their team spirit!

