LIVE BLOG: Astros eye series lead with return to Minute Maid

Astros relief pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. (43) reacts after striking out New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge (not pictured) in the 8th inning during game seven of the 2017 ALCS at Minute Maid Park. Thomas B. Shea-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Thomas Shea, Thomas Shea)

HOUSTON – Minute Maid Park will be rocking Friday night as the World Series comes to Houston for a critical Game 3 between the Astros and the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Lance McCullers Jr. will take the mound against against Yu Darvish of the Dodgers with the series tied, 1-1.

Follow all of the big social moments from the game below and be sure to follow KHOU 11 Sports' Jason Bristol, Matt Musil and Daniel Gotera for their play-by-play and quick takes.

GAME INFO

When: Friday, Oct. 27 at 7:20 p.m. CT

Television: Fox

Live Stream: Fox Sports Go

HEADLINES

PRE-GAME

We like the change.

A moment captured forever...

Artist Opie Otterstad rocking his vintage Astrodome usher jacket, showing his latest work. George Springer's Game 2 winning HR #EarnHistory pic.twitter.com/4917HBRID9 — Daniel Gotera (@DTGoteraKHOU) October 27, 2017

We're ready!

Turn down for Watt!!!

Light 'em up!

We started illuminating the GRB during the 2017 Super Bowl. Now we're changing the red to orange for a World Series in the same year!#khou pic.twitter.com/5DiQDwseyf — The Bishop (@BillBishopKHOU) October 27, 2017

#BringItHome

Astros lifting everyone's spirits.

Look who will be stopping by tonight.

Former President George H. W. Bush and wife Barbara will attend Game 3 of the World Series Friday night at Minute Maid Park. #khou11 pic.twitter.com/T7k2mWwcEe — The Bishop (@BillBishopKHOU) October 27, 2017

We'll take Altuve in this one.

Today’s Game 3 key matchup. 🔑 pic.twitter.com/NXrN70VoFQ — Houston Astros (@astros) October 27, 2017

WOOOOOOOO-STON!!!

It's the Chief!!!

The #KHOU Juice Box with #HPD Chief @ArtAcevedo at Avenida Houston. KHOU 11 is broadcasting LIVE and we all stand with the Houston #Astros. pic.twitter.com/fxsFkHd8Vl — KHOU 11 News Houston (@KHOU) October 27, 2017

Thank you HPD Chief @ArtAcevedo for joining KHOU 11 LIVE at Minute Maid Park before the #WorldSeries Game 3. Go ‘Stros. #EarnHistory pic.twitter.com/cFS9o7Hdmf — KHOU 11 News Houston (@KHOU) October 27, 2017

YES!!!

One of the heroes during Harvey and a Houston icon.

The Astros star getting ready for the spotlight tonight.

Carlos Correa takes batting practice before Game 3 of the #WorldSeries. #EarnHistory pic.twitter.com/ksPwjUT12q — KHOU 11 News Houston (@KHOU) October 27, 2017

#KHOU11 #Astros Star-studded crew. Luhnow, Ryan & Biggio watching BP as Correa takes swings & Verlander loosens up for potential AB’s in LA pic.twitter.com/KgYyyMRY26 — Matt Musil (@KHOUSportsMatt) October 27, 2017

Just a quick look outside Minute Maid.

Astros owner getting a look at the squad before Game 3.

#KHOU11 #Astros owner Jim Crane looks on as Alex Bregman takes his cuts in the cage pic.twitter.com/eApR7vsCog — Matt Musil (@KHOUSportsMatt) October 27, 2017

How much do you have?

Where you at Astros fans?!!!

Find the #KHOU 11 Juice Box and get your photo taken. We are on Avenida Houston at Minute Maid Park. #MLB #TEGNA @Astros @usatodaysports pic.twitter.com/eHDgggTY39 — KHOU 11 News Houston (@KHOU) October 27, 2017

Your starting line-up for Friday night.

Downtown will be rockin' tonight!

Cue it up.

Need help getting around?

Wondering where to go to pregame for the ‘stros? Here’s a map to help you out! #worldseries #EarnedHistory #khou11 pic.twitter.com/rloymPOLdW — Brett Buffington (@BrettKHOU) October 27, 2017

What a journey!

From bat flips to incredible reactions, the #WorldSeries vibes are contagious. pic.twitter.com/W5He0qUxlT — MLB (@MLB) October 27, 2017

Well, yeah!

YULI!

Hey @el_yuly10 🍍! Meet Yuli 👶🏻. His dad has been a fan since your Japan ⚾️ days. Now you’re his son’s namesake. #khou11 @ 5. #EarnHistory pic.twitter.com/Klrh8BXNuK — Jason Miles (@JMilesKHOU) October 27, 2017

Giddy up!

What a drive!

Because, JOSEEEE CRUUUUUUUUZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZ

#OrangeOut

