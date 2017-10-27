KHOU
LIVE BLOG: Astros eye series lead with return to Minute Maid

it's been a long journey Astros fans.

Jaime E. Galvan / KHOU.com and USA Today Sports , KHOU 6:47 PM. CDT October 27, 2017

HOUSTON – Minute Maid Park will be rocking Friday night as the World Series comes to Houston for a critical Game 3 between the Astros and the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Lance McCullers Jr. will take the mound against against Yu Darvish of the Dodgers with the series tied, 1-1.

Follow all of the big social moments from the game below and be sure to follow KHOU 11 Sports' Jason BristolMatt Musil and Daniel Gotera for their play-by-play and quick takes.

GAME INFO

  • When: Friday, Oct. 27 at 7:20 p.m. CT
  • Television: Fox
  • Live Stream: Fox Sports Go

HEADLINES

PRE-GAME

We like the change.

A moment captured forever...

We're ready!

Turn down for Watt!!!

Light 'em up!

#BringItHome

Astros lifting everyone's spirits.

Look who will be stopping by tonight.

We'll take Altuve in this one.

WOOOOOOOO-STON!!!

It's the Chief!!!

YES!!!

One of the heroes during Harvey and a Houston icon.

The Astros star getting ready for the spotlight tonight.

Just a quick look outside Minute Maid.

Astros owner getting a look at the squad before Game 3.

How much do you have?

Where you at Astros fans?!!!

Your starting line-up for Friday night.

Downtown will be rockin' tonight!

Cue it up.

Need help getting around?

What a journey!

POLL: Who you got tonight?

Well, yeah!

YULI!

Giddy up!

What a drive!

Because, JOSEEEE CRUUUUUUUUZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZ

#OrangeOut

PHOTOS: Team KHOU is rockin' the Orange & Blue!

POLL: Your prediction?

