LIVE BLOG: Astros eye series lead with return to Minute Maid

HOUSTON – Minute Maid Park will be rocking Friday night as the World Series comes to Houston for a critical Game 3 between the Astros and the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Lance McCullers Jr. will take the mound against against Yu Darvish of the Dodgers with the series tied, 1-1.
GAME INFO
- When: Friday, Oct. 27 at 7:20 p.m. CT
- Television: Fox
- Live Stream: Fox Sports Go
HEADLINES
PRE-GAME
We like the change.
A moment captured forever...
Artist Opie Otterstad rocking his vintage Astrodome usher jacket, showing his latest work. George Springer's Game 2 winning HR #EarnHistory pic.twitter.com/4917HBRID9— Daniel Gotera (@DTGoteraKHOU) October 27, 2017
We're ready!
Less than an hour from game time! Let's do this #Houston Go @Astros #HoustonStrong #KHOU11 #WorldSeries #EarnHistory pic.twitter.com/ZFU2u0zI0U— Grace White (@GraceWhiteKHOU) October 27, 2017
Turn down for Watt!!!
J.J. Watt in the building. #Texans #EarnHistory pic.twitter.com/f7a7rmjo9s— Daniel Gotera (@DTGoteraKHOU) October 27, 2017
Light 'em up!
We started illuminating the GRB during the 2017 Super Bowl. Now we're changing the red to orange for a World Series in the same year!#khou pic.twitter.com/5DiQDwseyf— The Bishop (@BillBishopKHOU) October 27, 2017
#BringItHome
Astros lifting everyone's spirits.
Root root root!!! #goastros #gostros #earnhistory #khou11 pic.twitter.com/nbinP1YEjp— Tiffany KHOU 🙋🏻 (@TiffanyKHOU) October 27, 2017
Look who will be stopping by tonight.
Former President George H. W. Bush and wife Barbara will attend Game 3 of the World Series Friday night at Minute Maid Park. #khou11 pic.twitter.com/T7k2mWwcEe— The Bishop (@BillBishopKHOU) October 27, 2017
We'll take Altuve in this one.
Today’s Game 3 key matchup. 🔑 pic.twitter.com/NXrN70VoFQ— Houston Astros (@astros) October 27, 2017
WOOOOOOOO-STON!!!
Look who’s here: channeling @RicFlairNatrBoy for @joshreddick16 wooooo #khou11 #earnhistory pic.twitter.com/dVhs5IKhd2— Jason Bristol (@JBristolKHOU) October 27, 2017
It's the Chief!!!
The #KHOU Juice Box with #HPD Chief @ArtAcevedo at Avenida Houston. KHOU 11 is broadcasting LIVE and we all stand with the Houston #Astros. pic.twitter.com/fxsFkHd8Vl— KHOU 11 News Houston (@KHOU) October 27, 2017
Thank you HPD Chief @ArtAcevedo for joining KHOU 11 LIVE at Minute Maid Park before the #WorldSeries Game 3. Go ‘Stros. #EarnHistory pic.twitter.com/cFS9o7Hdmf— KHOU 11 News Houston (@KHOU) October 27, 2017
YES!!!
Nice look. @FlavorFlav would be proud. #khou11 #earnhistory pic.twitter.com/b2wEKA2wSD— Jason Bristol (@JBristolKHOU) October 27, 2017
One of the heroes during Harvey and a Houston icon.
The legend is here! People are are chanting Mattress Mack”@MattressMack #khou11 #goastros pic.twitter.com/tEMquM8t31— Tiffany KHOU 🙋🏻 (@TiffanyKHOU) October 27, 2017
The Astros star getting ready for the spotlight tonight.
Carlos Correa takes batting practice before Game 3 of the #WorldSeries. #EarnHistory pic.twitter.com/ksPwjUT12q— KHOU 11 News Houston (@KHOU) October 27, 2017
#KHOU11 #Astros Star-studded crew. Luhnow, Ryan & Biggio watching BP as Correa takes swings & Verlander loosens up for potential AB’s in LA pic.twitter.com/KgYyyMRY26— Matt Musil (@KHOUSportsMatt) October 27, 2017
Just a quick look outside Minute Maid.
THIS.. is #KHOUstrong. #GoStros #Khou11 pic.twitter.com/gjz30vesiS— Janelle Bludau (@JanelleKHOU) October 27, 2017
Astros owner getting a look at the squad before Game 3.
#KHOU11 #Astros owner Jim Crane looks on as Alex Bregman takes his cuts in the cage pic.twitter.com/eApR7vsCog— Matt Musil (@KHOUSportsMatt) October 27, 2017
How much do you have?
What are your #Astros superstitions? They’ve won every time I wore my @TeamCJCorrea jersey, so I’m wearing it again! #EarnHistory #KHOU11 pic.twitter.com/SUY0eVieXb— Brandi Smith (@BrandiKHOU) October 27, 2017
Where you at Astros fans?!!!
Astros fans!Meet the KHOU 11 Juice Box at # WorldSeries Game 3. #MLB @Astros #EarnHistory pic.twitter.com/bXz9Gdpd2S— KHOU 11 News Houston (@KHOU) October 27, 2017
#khou11 Stands with the @astros!!! #EarnHistory #worldseries pic.twitter.com/rUBZAXNDS4— Sally Ramirez (@SallyKHOU11) October 27, 2017
Find the #KHOU 11 Juice Box and get your photo taken. We are on Avenida Houston at Minute Maid Park. #MLB #TEGNA @Astros @usatodaysports pic.twitter.com/eHDgggTY39— KHOU 11 News Houston (@KHOU) October 27, 2017
Your starting line-up for Friday night.
World Series Game 3#EarnHistory pic.twitter.com/NWKnJhvZC0— Houston Astros (@astros) October 27, 2017
Downtown will be rockin' tonight!
From all of us here in #DowntownHouston- Good luck, @astros! Beat LA! #EarnHistory #WorldSeries pic.twitter.com/UTpu5hMpxJ— Downtown Houston (@DowntownHouston) October 27, 2017
Cue it up.
Rock ON!! @AstrosDJ shared the @astros players' walk-out songs. Here are a few. #WorldSeriesPlaylist #EarnHistory #GoStros #khou11 pic.twitter.com/SueNqwg6tY— Rekha Muddaraj (@RekhaKHOU) October 27, 2017
Need help getting around?
Wondering where to go to pregame for the ‘stros? Here’s a map to help you out! #worldseries #EarnedHistory #khou11 pic.twitter.com/rloymPOLdW— Brett Buffington (@BrettKHOU) October 27, 2017
What a journey!
For @kikehndez and @TeamCJCorrea, all paths lead to the #WorldSeries. pic.twitter.com/SSkOLZxsL5— MLB (@MLB) October 27, 2017
From bat flips to incredible reactions, the #WorldSeries vibes are contagious. pic.twitter.com/W5He0qUxlT— MLB (@MLB) October 27, 2017
POLL: Who you got tonight?
Who will be the star in today's #WorldSeries Game 3? #EarnHistory— KHOU 11 News Houston (@KHOU) October 27, 2017
Well, yeah!
#Biggio at Biggio's?! Yeah I guess that makes sense! ⚾️🎉#KHOU11 pic.twitter.com/IqiPMEJHEP— Janelle Bludau (@JanelleKHOU) October 27, 2017
Go astros!! #AstrosvsDodgers #Astros #DodgersVsAstros #MLB #WorldSeries #htx #EarnHistory @NathanKHOU #KHOU11 @houstonzoo #houston pic.twitter.com/rXkPK8MFmw— Matt Dougherty (@MattKHOU) October 27, 2017
YULI!
Hey @el_yuly10 🍍! Meet Yuli 👶🏻. His dad has been a fan since your Japan ⚾️ days. Now you’re his son’s namesake. #khou11 @ 5. #EarnHistory pic.twitter.com/Klrh8BXNuK— Jason Miles (@JMilesKHOU) October 27, 2017
Giddy up!
.@AdamBennettKHOU interviewing #Astro the horse outside #MinuteMaidPark! #GoStros #KHOU11 ⚾️🎉 pic.twitter.com/2XDRroLmaz— Janelle Bludau (@JanelleKHOU) October 27, 2017
What a drive!
Gustavo sent us this... come do my driveway, Gustavo!!! #Astros #EarnHistory pic.twitter.com/oSl05YfW2Y— Doug Delony (@DougDelonyKHOU) October 27, 2017
Because, JOSEEEE CRUUUUUUUUZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZ
.@astros great Jose Cruz, family of late @MLB Hall of Famer Roberto Clemente volunteer at @HoustonFoodBank pre #WorldSeries Game 3 #khou11 pic.twitter.com/Ss6VxAzAiV— Adam Bennett (@AdamBennettKHOU) October 27, 2017
#OrangeOut
Shhhh! About to surprise the #KHOU11 staff w/⬇️! #EarnHistory #worldseries pic.twitter.com/NvbOGUFnWt— Sally Ramirez (@SallyKHOU11) October 27, 2017
PHOTOS: Team KHOU is rockin' the Orange & Blue!
POLL: Your prediction?
Will the Houston Astros win the series in 5, 6 or 7 games? Or the unthinkable? #EarnHistory #WorldSeries— KHOU 11 News Houston (@KHOU) October 27, 2017
