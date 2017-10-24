LIVE BLOG: Astros-Dodgers set to open World Series in LA

Oct 24, 2017; Los Angeles, CA, USA; A general view of the field before game one of the 2017 World Series between the Houston Astros and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Gary A. Vasquez, Gary A. Vasquez)

HOUSTON – The Houston Astros are set to battle the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 1 of the World Series Tuesday night in LA.

GAME INFO

When: Tuesday, Oct. 24 at 7 p.m. CT

Television: Fox

Live Stream: Fox Sports Go

LINEUPS

Astros

George Springer – CF Alex Bregman – 3B Jose Altuve – 2B Carlos Correa – SS Yuli Gurriel – 1B Brian McCann – C Marwin Gonzalez – LF Josh Reddick – RF Dallas Keuchel – LHP

Dodgers

Chris Taylor – CF Justin Turner – 3B Cody Bellinger –1B Yasiel Puig – RF Kiké Hernandez – LF Corey Seager – SS Logan Forsythe – 2B Austin Barnes – C Clayton Kershaw – LHP

PRE-GAME

Will we see a pitching duel this evening?

Today’s key matchup for World Series Game 1. 🔑 pic.twitter.com/1geYmMhTYH — Houston Astros (@astros) October 24, 2017

Great to see an Astros Hall-of-Fame in the house.

Spotted before Game 1 of the World Series: Craig Biggio! #EarnHistory pic.twitter.com/IJEe1q3vsN — KHOU 11 News Houston (@KHOU) October 24, 2017

Astros fans representing at Dodgers Stadium.

the 'Stros taking in batting practice before Game 1.

Astros take batting practice before Game 1 of the World Series. Two hours 'til first pitch! #EarnHistory pic.twitter.com/7TxIwIflzh — KHOU 11 News Houston (@KHOU) October 24, 2017

An early look at Dodgers Stadium.

Your starting line-up for Game 1.

"Bringing the Heat."

Astros fans a little fun at the expense of Hollywood.

Ready for Game 1?

Watch out Dodgers. Altuve is coming for you!

Altuve inspiring fans in more ways than one.

There is no such thing as too much Astros gear.

Ran into a woman decked out in Astros gear from head to toe! Seriously, even her bag is custom made to support the Stros! #KHOU11 pic.twitter.com/FzRzDyoKaj — Stephanie Whitfield (@KHOUStephanie) October 24, 2017

Finally able to snag some #WorldSeries2017 gear (& an orange T) after my live shot at Minute Maid Park yesterday. Go @astros! #EarnHistory pic.twitter.com/Kj9jo0UONi — Adam Bennett (@AdamBennettKHOU) October 24, 2017

