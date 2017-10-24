KHOU
Close

LIVE BLOG: Astros-Dodgers set to open World Series in LA

Jaime E. Galvan / KHOU.com and USA Today Sports , KHOU 5:43 PM. CDT October 24, 2017

HOUSTON – The Houston Astros are set to battle the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 1 of the World Series Tuesday night in LA.

Follow all of the big social moments from the game below and be sure to follow KHOU 11 Sports' Jason BristolMatt Musil and Daniel Gotera for their play-by-play and quick takes.

We also want to see your best photos of you in your Astros gear. Send them to photos@khou.com.

PHOTOS: Houston Astros fans take over Minute Maid Park

HEADLINES

READ: World Series X factors - Astros, Dodgers who could seize the spotlight

READ: This could be the hottest World Series in history

READ: A look at the woman who makes Astros rosaries

READ: Houston man snuck away to Los Angeles for Game 1

READ: Astros fan captures historic photos of team

READ: LSU roots for the Astros with ‘Geaux Streauxs' billboards in Houston

YOUR PHOTOS: The youngest Astros fans

GAME INFO

 

  • When: Tuesday, Oct. 24 at 7 p.m. CT
  • Television: Fox
  • Live Stream: Fox Sports Go

LINEUPS

Astros

  1. George Springer – CF
  2. Alex Bregman – 3B
  3. Jose Altuve – 2B
  4. Carlos Correa – SS
  5. Yuli Gurriel – 1B
  6. Brian McCann – C
  7. Marwin Gonzalez – LF
  8. Josh Reddick – RF
  9. Dallas Keuchel – LHP

Dodgers

  1. Chris Taylor – CF
  2. Justin Turner – 3B
  3. Cody Bellinger –1B
  4. Yasiel Puig – RF
  5. Kiké Hernandez – LF
  6. Corey Seager – SS
  7. Logan Forsythe – 2B
  8. Austin Barnes – C
  9. Clayton Kershaw – LHP

PRE-GAME

Will we see a pitching duel this evening?

Great to see an Astros Hall-of-Fame in the house.

Astros fans representing at Dodgers Stadium.

the 'Stros taking in batting practice before Game 1.

An early look at Dodgers Stadium.

Your starting line-up for Game 1.

"Bringing the Heat."

Astros fans a little fun at the expense of Hollywood.

Ready for Game 1?

Watch out Dodgers. Altuve is coming for you!

Altuve inspiring fans in more ways than one.

There is no such thing as too much Astros gear.

PHOTOS: Behind the scenes at Dodger Stadium before the World Series

© 2017 KHOU-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories