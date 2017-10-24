LIVE BLOG: Astros-Dodgers set to open World Series in LA

HOUSTON – The Houston Astros are set to battle the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 1 of the World Series Tuesday night in LA.
HEADLINES
GAME INFO
- When: Tuesday, Oct. 24 at 7 p.m. CT
- Television: Fox
- Live Stream: Fox Sports Go
LINEUPS
Astros
- George Springer – CF
- Alex Bregman – 3B
- Jose Altuve – 2B
- Carlos Correa – SS
- Yuli Gurriel – 1B
- Brian McCann – C
- Marwin Gonzalez – LF
- Josh Reddick – RF
- Dallas Keuchel – LHP
Dodgers
- Chris Taylor – CF
- Justin Turner – 3B
- Cody Bellinger –1B
- Yasiel Puig – RF
- Kiké Hernandez – LF
- Corey Seager – SS
- Logan Forsythe – 2B
- Austin Barnes – C
- Clayton Kershaw – LHP
PRE-GAME
Will we see a pitching duel this evening?
Today’s key matchup for World Series Game 1. 🔑 pic.twitter.com/1geYmMhTYH— Houston Astros (@astros) October 24, 2017
Great to see an Astros Hall-of-Fame in the house.
Spotted before Game 1 of the World Series: Craig Biggio! #EarnHistory pic.twitter.com/IJEe1q3vsN— KHOU 11 News Houston (@KHOU) October 24, 2017
Astros fans representing at Dodgers Stadium.
Astros fans sighting! #khou11 #EarnHistory pic.twitter.com/fl7JyEXGSL— Jason Bristol (@JBristolKHOU) October 24, 2017
the 'Stros taking in batting practice before Game 1.
Astros take batting practice before Game 1 of the World Series. Two hours 'til first pitch! #EarnHistory pic.twitter.com/7TxIwIflzh— KHOU 11 News Houston (@KHOU) October 24, 2017
An early look at Dodgers Stadium.
Your starting line-up for Game 1.
World Series Game 1#EarnHistory pic.twitter.com/ctAHb8kQxo— Houston Astros (@astros) October 24, 2017
"Bringing the Heat."
🔥🔥#Astros & wx are red hot. Record 104 in L.A. for #WorldSeries vs @Dodgers. At least it's a dry heat. #KHOU11 #OrangeOctober @BrooksKHOU pic.twitter.com/zDPYAat9aI— Shern-Min Chow 🙋🏻 (@ShernMinKHOU) October 24, 2017
Astros fans a little fun at the expense of Hollywood.
Perfect. #EarnHistory pic.twitter.com/f6VJFfQFW0— Daniel Gotera (@DTGoteraKHOU) October 24, 2017
Ready for Game 1?
Astros fever spreads across Houston area. #houston #astrosworldseries2017 #earnhistory #HoustonAstros #WorldSeries #KHOU11 @NathanKHOU pic.twitter.com/NSlI9wdU4u— Matt Dougherty (@MattKHOU) October 24, 2017
Watch out Dodgers. Altuve is coming for you!
Agreed! @astros @KHOU #EarnHistory #WorldSeries pic.twitter.com/enbke9WABt— KHOU 11 News Houston (@KHOU) October 24, 2017
Altuve inspiring fans in more ways than one.
So cute! @JoseAltuve27 inspired 7 year-old Thatcher Schwartz’s haircut after he got the @astros star’s autograph #EarnHistory #khou11 pic.twitter.com/a2EomYLazD— Jason Miles (@JMilesKHOU) October 24, 2017
There is no such thing as too much Astros gear.
Ran into a woman decked out in Astros gear from head to toe! Seriously, even her bag is custom made to support the Stros! #KHOU11 pic.twitter.com/FzRzDyoKaj— Stephanie Whitfield (@KHOUStephanie) October 24, 2017
Finally able to snag some #WorldSeries2017 gear (& an orange T) after my live shot at Minute Maid Park yesterday. Go @astros! #EarnHistory pic.twitter.com/Kj9jo0UONi— Adam Bennett (@AdamBennettKHOU) October 24, 2017
