LIVE BLOG: Astros a victory away from 1st World Series title

HOUSTON – The Houston Astros can clinch their first World Series title with a win in Game 6 Tuesday night against the Dodgers in Los Angeles.
Justin Verlander will take the mound for the Astros in his second start this series, while Rich Hill will pitch for the Dodgers. Astros lead the series, 3-2 after Sunday night's thrilling 13-12 victory in Houston.
Verlander. Hill. Game 6.— MLB (@MLB) October 31, 2017
Ready? #WorldSeries pic.twitter.com/glhKysgGcO
Look who Len and Mia ran into out in LA!
Ran into a Houston Firefighter at Dodger Stadium! @KHOU go @astros pic.twitter.com/Ohz3bXVX1H— Len Cannon (@lencannonKHOU) October 31, 2017
Who will be the hero of Game 6?
Who will tonight’s hero be? #WorldSeries pic.twitter.com/6NB5q3JTRG— MLB (@MLB) October 31, 2017
Best costume!
#HappyHalloween 🎃! This year i’m going as an #MVP https://t.co/joaN1iE8iu— Collin McHugh (@Collin_McHugh) October 31, 2017
Helpful info for tonight's big game.
Some things to know for Game 6!— Houston Astros (@astros) October 31, 2017
- Watch Party at MMP begins at 5pm CT
- First pitch at 7:20pmhttps://t.co/SnlhOrKCnu pic.twitter.com/QYtM1admD5
Check out this shoutout!
😱😱😱— Houston Astros (@astros) October 31, 2017
🚨 The @backstreetboys gave a shoutout to @JoseAltuve27! 🚨 pic.twitter.com/ehom2p7tCQ
You starting line-up for Game 6.
World Series Game 6#EarnHistory pic.twitter.com/UFZvejzurw— Houston Astros (@astros) October 31, 2017
This is a good time to look back on how the Astros acquired Justin Verlander.
The last minute miracle.— Houston Astros (@astros) October 31, 2017
Here’s a look at @JustinVerlander’s road to the 2017 #WorldSeries. #EarnHistory pic.twitter.com/jw4fOUv7RM
Love the call.
That homer from @TeamCJCorrea, as called by @SteveSparks37. 🙌#EarnHistory pic.twitter.com/nO0V8ebeVQ— Houston Astros (@astros) October 31, 2017
PHOTOS: Bush 43 throws out 1st pitch
YOUR PICS: Adorable little Astros fans
