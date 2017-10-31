LIVE BLOG: Astros a victory away from 1st World Series title

Houston Astros starting pitcher Justin Verlander (35) prepares to pitch against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the fourth inning in game two of the 2017 World Series at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Richard Mackson, Richard Mackson)

HOUSTON – The Houston Astros can clinch their first World Series title with a win in Game 6 Tuesday night against the Dodgers in Los Angeles.

Justin Verlander will take the mound for the Astros in his second start this series, while Rich Hill will pitch for the Dodgers. Astros lead the series, 3-2 after Sunday night's thrilling 13-12 victory in Houston.

Follow all of the big social moments from the game below and be sure to follow KHOU 11 Sports' Jason Bristol, Matt Musil and Daniel Gotera for their play-by-play and quick takes.

We also want to see your best photos of you in your Astros gear. Send them to photos@khou.com.

HEADLINES

READ: Mattress Mack gives away tickets, free flights to Game 6

READ: Verlander, Keuchel and more convinced baseballs are juiced

READ: Slick baseballs affecting pitcher performance, says report

FESTVITIES: Houston lights up in blue and orange for the 'Stros

READ: George Springer won't be silenced in World Series spotlight

PHOTOS: George Springer shines in national spotlight

PRE-GAME

Look who Len and Mia ran into out in LA!

Who will be the hero of Game 6?

Best costume!

Helpful info for tonight's big game.

Some things to know for Game 6!

- Watch Party at MMP begins at 5pm CT

- First pitch at 7:20pmhttps://t.co/SnlhOrKCnu pic.twitter.com/QYtM1admD5 — Houston Astros (@astros) October 31, 2017

Check out this shoutout!

You starting line-up for Game 6.

This is a good time to look back on how the Astros acquired Justin Verlander.

Love the call.

PHOTOS: Bush 43 throws out 1st pitch

YOUR PICS: Adorable little Astros fans

© 2017 KHOU-TV