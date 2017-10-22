Keuchel, Verlander to start Games 1 and 2 for Houston

Houston Astros starting pitcher Justin Verlander (35) reacts in the seventh inning against the New York Yankees during game six of the 2017 ALCS playoff baseball series at Minute Maid Park. (Photo: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports)

The Astros and Dodgers will meet in the 2017 World Series, which gets underway on Tuesday in Los Angeles. We know that Clayton Kershaw will be going for the hosts in Game 1, and we know that either Rich Hill or Yu Darvish will start Game 2. As for the Astros, they're going with their best in Games 1 and 2.

Keuchel in Game 1 of the #WorldSeries and Verlander in Game 2. — Brian McTaggart (@brianmctaggart) October 22, 2017

So, it's Dallas Keuchel opposite Kershaw in Game 1 and ALCS MVP Justin Verlander in Game 2. This is a reflection of how nicely Game 7 of the ALCS went for the Astros. Coming into the series finale against the Yankees, the expectation was that we'd surely see Keuchel in relief, and we might even see Verlander pitch one of the late innings on zero-days' rest. Instead, Houston manager A.J. Hinch managed to get 27 outs from Charlie Morton and Lance McCullers.

To be sure, this might still have been the plan even if Keuchel and Verlander did pitch in Game 7, but if they wound up needing length out of Keuchel then that could've pushed them back. If nothing else, thanks to Morton and McCullers, Keuchel's and Verlander's between-starts routine remains intact, and that's typically a good thing.

