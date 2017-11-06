Kate Upton, Justin Verlander share first photo from their wedding

HOUSTON -- Kate Upton early Monday shared the first photo from her marriage to Justin Verlander from over the weekend.
"I feel so lucky that I got to marry my best friend!! @justinverlander Thank you to our family and friends for making this weekend so fun and magical! ❤️❤️❤️"
More than a year ago we learned Astros pitcher (and now World Series champ) Justin Verlander and model Kate Upton were engaged.
TMZ also posted a leaked pic to Instagram Sunday: "It's been an incredible week for Kate Upton and MLB star Justin Verlander -- first he wins a World Series ring with the Houston Astros ... then they both get rings at their amazing Italian wedding."
😍It's been an incredible week for Kate Upton and MLB star Justin Verlander -- first he wins a World Series ring with the Houston Astros ... then they both get rings at their amazing Italian wedding. See more in our Instagram Story or at TMZ. #justinverlander #kateupton #wedding #worldseries #tmz #tmzsports #astros #italy
