Judge's HR sparks NY, Yankees beat Astros 6-4 to even ALCS at 2

New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge (99) watches his RBI double against the Houston Astros during the ninth inning in game four of the 2017 ALCS playoff baseball series at Yankee Stadium. Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Brad Penner, Brad Penner)

NEW YORK (AP) - Aaron Judge ignited a rousing rally with a home run, then doubled during a four-run eighth inning to spur the unflappable New York Yankees over the Houston Astros 6-4 Tuesday night and tie the AL Championship Series 2-2.



The Baby Bombers trailed 4-0 against starter Lance McCullers Jr. until Judge homered leading off the seventh. He tied it with a line drive that nearly left the park in the eighth and scored on Gary Sanchez's go-ahead two-run double off loser Ken Giles.

Photos: Astros fall to Yankees 6-4 in ALCS Game 4

The Yankees have roared back from a second straight 0-2 series deficit - they beat Cleveland in the Division Series by winning three in a row to take that best-of-five matchup.Aroldis Chapman struck out two in a perfect ninth, and New York improved to 5-0 at home in the playoffs.Masahiro Tanaka pitches for New York against Dallas Keuchel in Game 5 Wednesday and rematch of the opener, won by the Astros 2-1.

© 2017 Associated Press