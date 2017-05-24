Juan Centeno's homer helps Astros over Tigers 6-2

May 23, 2017; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Astros catcher Juan Centeno (30) celebrates with teammates after the Astros defeated the Detroit Tigers at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Troy Taormina, Troy Taormina)

HOUSTON (AP) — For the second straight night the Houston Astros got a big contribution from a role player filling on for one of their injured stars.

Juan Centeno homered to help the Astros to a 6-2 win over the Detroit Tigers on Tuesday night after Brad Peacock had a solid start in place of ace Dallas Keuchel to help Houston to the win on Monday.

Centeno was making his debut with the Astros in place of catcher Brian McCann, who is on the 7-day concussion list.

"Wasn't that a great night for him? I always joke with the catchers, 'catch a winner and get some hits,' and he did both," manager A.J. Hinch said. "Had some really big hits and I thought he handled the game extraordinarily well given that's his first game this season with us."

His solo home run made it 3-0 in the fourth. The Tigers cut the lead to one on a two-run homer by Mikie Mahtook in the seventh inning before Centeno singled and scored as Houston tacked on two runs in the bottom of that inning to push the lead to 5-2.

Houston starter Lance McCullers (5-1) allowed a season-low one hit in five innings to extend his American League-leading streak of scoreless innings to 22. But his early exit came after he needed 96 pitches to get through the fifth in what was his third straight start without allowing a run.

He raved about the work of Centeno.

"We were on the same page a lot," McCullers said. "And to come up and fill in and catch that well and to have that big homer and a big single for us, hat's off to him. He did an amazing job."

Jordan Zimmermann (4-3), who turned 31 on Tuesday, yielded five hits and four runs — two earned — in six-plus innings for the loss.

