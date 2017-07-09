Josh Donaldson, Troy Tulowitzki homer as Blue Jays beat Astros 7-2

Jul 8, 2017; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Houston Astros relief pitcher Ken Giles (53) throws a pitch in the eighth inning during a game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Nick Turchiaro, Nick Turchiaro)

TORONTO (AP) — Marcus Stroman has another chip on his shoulder.

After pitching the Toronto Blue Jays to a 7-2 victory over the Houston Astros on Saturday, the right-hander said the next time he took the mound should have been at Tuesday's All-Star Game.

"Absolutely," he said. "I think I should have been there 100 percent. I think I've pitched well enough."

In his fourth year in the majors, the 5-foot-8 Stroman has already turned what he perceives as a lack of respect into a marketing opportunity, selling "Height Doesn't Measure Heart" merchandise on his website.

Stroman (9-5) said the All-Star snub fueled him against the high-scoring Astros. He allowed one run and six hits in seven innings, leading the way as Toronto beat Houston for the 10th time in their last 13 meetings.

"That was definitely in the back of my mind when I was out there today," said Stroman, who was removed from his previous start because of a blister on his pitching hand. "That's how I am and that's how I'll continue to be going forward."

Josh Donaldson and Troy Tulowitzki each hit a three-run homer for Toronto, which has won four of five. All-Star Justin Smoak added an RBI double in the seventh.

Marwin Gonzalez homered in the ninth for Houston, which hit into four double plays over the first five innings.

"The Donaldson homer and us not being able to break through against Stroman was the deciding outcome," manager A.J. Hinch said.

Mike Fiers (5-4) pitched six innings in his first road loss since Aug. 14, also in Toronto. He was charged with three runs and five hits.

All-Star Chris Devenski replaced him for the seventh and gave up four runs off three hits in one inning of work.

George Springer put Houston in front with a run-scoring double in the third. It was the sixth RBI of the series for Springer.

Fiers opened with four hitless innings before running into trouble in the fifth.

