Jeff Bagwell to be enshrined in Baseball Hall of Fame

Jeff Bagwell lived and breathed baseball as a kid. He was born in Boston and raised a Red Sox fan.

"He could throw a ball before he could walk," mom Jan Bagwell told the New York Times in a 1994 interview. "When he was six months old, we'd throw a ball to him and he would throw it back."

The family moved to Connecticut when Bagwell was a baby, but they remained loyal to their Red Sox. As a Little League player, Bagwell worshipped Carl Yastrzemski, the Hall of Famer who spent his entire 23-year career in Boston.





Jeff Bagwell was named the 1991 NL Rookie of the Year in a landslide vote. (KHOU 11)

Bagwell's own dream of playing for the Red Sox appeared to be coming true when they drafted him in 1989. Instead, he was traded to the Houston Astros in 1990.

"Being traded to the Astros was totally foreign to me. I had heard of Nolan Ryan, but in my house, all we talked about was the Red Sox," Bagwell recently told the New Haven Register. "(I thought Houston) was horses, tumbleweeds and all that. If you’ve been there, you know it’s not.”

Turned out, the Astros would be his destiny and Houston would become his home.

Bagwell was named the 1991 NL Rookie of the Year in a landslide vote. He was making $109,000, the league minimum.

First baseman Jeff Bagwell #5 of the Houston Astros during the MLB game against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field during the 1991 season. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images) (Photo: 1991 Getty Images)

As the 1994 NL MVP and Gold Glove winner, the Astros were forced to raise Bagwell's pay to $2.4 million, still peanuts by today's standards. But mom was impressed.

"Never in my lifetime would I have thought that he would make that much money," Jan Bagwell told the Times. "This can't be my son. Two point four million! It staggers my imagination."

It was then, she began to dream big.

"My greatest thrill would be to see him in Cooperstown, in the Baseball Hall of Fame," she said.

Fast forward 23 years later, and her son is in Cooperstown where he will be inducted into the Hall on Sunday.

The four-time All-Star and the Astros' all-time leader in home runs and RBIs, was finally elected to the Hall of Fame in January. It was the seventh time his name appeared on the ballot.

Photos: Jeff Bagwell's Astros career

Bagwell, 49, and his wife Rachel toured Cooperstown in March.

"Surreal. I've been using that word a lot lately," he said. "You walk around this place and see the history, the names, statistics, and what it meant to the game of baseball. You realize the game is so much bigger than yourself."

Four months away from his induction, Jeff Bagwell visits his new home in Cooperstown: https://t.co/9ac1ClObim #HOFWKND #HOF2017 pic.twitter.com/W0JueN3KKt — Baseball Hall ⚾ (@baseballhall) March 29, 2017

He took part in an orientation, along with fellow electees Tim Raines and Ivan Rodriguez.





Former Houston Astro Jeff Bagwell and girlfriend Rachel Brown take in the game against the Red Sox at Minute Maid Park on July 21, 2015. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images) (Photo: 2015 Getty Images)

"To come and look at the history of the game in so many different areas, it has just been awesome," Bagwell said. "To be here is something special."

After his tour and signing the spot where his plaque will hang, Bagwell was asked if the anticipation was building.

"I think this is the first step where I start to realize this is going to be reality," he said. "I think probably signing where my plaque is going to be is the first step in that."

Bagwell will be the second Astro enshrined in Cooperstown after Craig Biggio -- his teammate throughout his 15 years in Major League Baseball -- was inducted in 2015.

Along with Biggio, Bagwell payed his entire 15-year career with the Houston Astros. Most of those seasons were played in the pitcher-friendly Astrodome where the former first baseman won the National League Rookie of the Year, was named an NL All-Star for four years and earned various awards while setting numerous franchise records.

Bagwell retired after the 2005 season in which the Astros reached the World Series for the first time in franchise history. He ended his career with 449 home runs and helped Houston reach the postseason six times.

Timeline: Jeff Bagwell's career

Accolades

1991 National League Rookie of the Year (first Astro in franchise history to earn the award)

1994 National League Most Valuable Player (one of nine players to win Rookie of the Year and MVP in a career)

Four-time National League All-Star (1994, 1996, 1997, 1999)

1994 Gold Glove winner

Three-time Silver Slugger winner (1994, 1997, 1999)

Only first baseman and one of 10 players all-time with more than 400 home runs and 200 stolen bases

One of six first baseman all-time with 1,500 RBI and runs scored

Holds Astros' all-time record for home runs (449), RBI (1,529), walks (1,401), intentional walks (155) and sacrifice flies (102)

Had No. 5 retired by the Astros on Aug. 26, 2007

By the Numbers

Played 2,150 games with the Astros (2nd behind Biggio)

Hit .297 with 449 home runs and 1,529 RBI

Recorded 1,345 singles, 488 doubles and 32 triples

Stole 202 bases

Scored 1,517 runs

His 1997 season is the only season of at least 30 homers and 30 steals for a first baseman in MLB history

One of two players to join the Majors after 1972 and hit 400 home runs while playing their entire career with one franchise, joining Cal Ripken

One of two players to record as many as two seasons of 40 or more home runs with 30 or more stolen bases, joining Barry Bonds

Hit 30 homers, 100 RBI and scored 100 runs in six consecutive seasons from 1996 to 2001, joining Jimmie Foxx, Lou Gehrig and Babe Ruth as the only players to accomplish that feat during that time

Milestones