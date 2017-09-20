Hurricane Maria's impact on Astros in Houston

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
VERIFY: Did a lineman have a drink dumped on him?
-
A father's plea after daughter's suicide
-
La Porte officer shoots, kills suspect
-
Owner of high-water truck needs repair help
-
Buffalo Bayou Park cleanup will take months
-
Teen returns wallet he found with $1,500 in cash
-
200 seniors get a break after told to leave
-
Protect Yourself From Getting Hacked
-
Hurricane Irma: What to expect in a category 5 storm
-
Mother reunites with officer who saved baby
More Stories
-
HCSO: Call 911 for only life-threatening emergenciesSep 20, 2017, 3:42 p.m.
-
Shelter-in-place issued for residents near large…Sep 20, 2017, 7:49 p.m.
-
Fort Bend grad dies from neck injury after college…Sep 20, 2017, 9:05 a.m.