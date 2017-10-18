How do fans compare to Astros' Jose Altuve?

Is it possible to convince New Yorkers that Jose Altuve is the best player in the American League? That was the assignment for KHOU 11 Sports' Jason Bristol, who found a way by comparing those fans to a cardboard cutout of Houston's best player. (Photo: Carter, Lisa, KHOU)

HOUSTON - Is it possible to convince New Yorkers that Jose Altuve is the best player in the American League?



That was the assignment for KHOU 11 Sports' Jason Bristol, who found a way by comparing those fans to a cardboard cutout of Houston's best player.

After all, to truly appreciate Altuve's greatness, Houstonians know you have to see him up close and personal.

Most New York fans couldn't believe how short the powerful Altuve really is.

Some of the fans Bristol spoke to believe Yankees rookie Aaron Judge should be the league MVP. But many New York fans also say Altuve should win the award.

"He deserves it," one fan said. "Yankee fans are real baseball fans. We know when a player is great, and he is."

