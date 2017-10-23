How Bregman's brilliant throw to the plate tilted scales in Astros' favor in Game 7

Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman (2) throws to first for an out during the first inning in game seven of the 2017 ALCS playoff baseball series against the New York Yankees at Minute Maid Park. Shanna Lockwood-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Shanna Lockwood, Shanna Lockwood)

The Houston Astros are going to the World Series, having defeated the New York Yankees on Saturday by a 4-0 score in Game 7 of the 2017 American League Championship Series (GameTracker). Houston will take on the Los Angeles Dodgersbeginning on Tuesday.

But before we look too far ahead at the World Series matchup, let's revisit one of the most crucial plays from Game 7. It happened during the fifth inning, when Astros third baseman Alex Bregman threw out Greg Bird, who was attempting to score and knot the game at 1-1.

What a play by Bregman pic.twitter.com/eSupV4O0k5 — Chicago Vids (@ChicagoVids) October 22, 2017

