Houston man snuck away to Los Angeles for Game 1

HOUSTON - A Fifth Ward native took a chunk of his savings and sneaked away before anyone could stop him to attend Game 1 of the World Series.

Robert Givens said until now, his mom and family had no idea he was gone and in Los Angeles.

"Hey momma, I love you. I'm safe, shout out to everybody in Fifth Ward man," said Givens.



He is now short $1,300. The 29-year-old Astros fan, who has never flown anywhere in his life, spent a chunk of savings on a seat inside Dodger Stadium for Game 1 of the World Series.



Others can only laugh at spending so much.

"Prices range from like $800 to $15,000,” said Akash Morrison, an Astros fan.



Morrison lives in LA but grew up in Galveston. He went to Rice University and is dying to see his Astros here. But between StubHub and Craigslist, he found tickets either too rich to stomach or too good to be true.

“This one says one dollar, it's probably not,” said Morrison.

So, Morrison and many other Angelinos itching with Astros World Series fever plan to throw a watch party in north Hollywood.

"I'm just really happy for the city of Houston,” said Morrison. “I feel Houston kind of needs a win right now."



Givens agrees and calls being here with his team on the verge of earning history, a once in a lifetime experience.

