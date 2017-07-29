HOF BLOG: Jeff Bagwell to be enshrined Sunday

Jul 29, 2017; Cooperstown, NY, USA; Hall of Fame inductee Jeff Bagwell answers questions during the media press conference at the Clark Sports Center. Mandatory Credit: Gregory J. Fisher-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Gregory Fisher, Gregory Fisher)

Former Houston Astros star Jeff Bagwell is set to be enshrined into the Baseball Hall of Fame this weekend.

#Astros fans are out in full force for today's parade in Cooperstown! pic.twitter.com/2E5SKPhnj1 — Houston Astros (@astros) July 29, 2017

#KHOU11 #BagwellHOF Jeff talks about his trade to the #Astros from his beloved #RedSox in 1990 & his expectations of Houston. Pretty funny. pic.twitter.com/xYPhZxD4bR — Matt Musil (@KHOUSportsMatt) July 29, 2017

#KHOU11 #BagwellHOF Baggy talks about his relationship with Larry Anderson(the relief pitcher the Astros traded to the RedSox for Jeff) pic.twitter.com/scLthGaSRw — Matt Musil (@KHOUSportsMatt) July 29, 2017

#KHOU11 #BagwellHOF Jeff comments on being congratulated by Yaz & the magnitude of the HOF honor.... pic.twitter.com/Jo4geikNT5 — Matt Musil (@KHOUSportsMatt) July 29, 2017

#KHOU11 Team President Reid Ryan talks about having Jeff Bagwell enshrined in #Cooperstown 2 years after Craig Biggio was honored in #HOF pic.twitter.com/79byd2cbMD — Matt Musil (@KHOUSportsMatt) July 29, 2017

#KHOU11 Moises Alou just showed up at the #AstrosHall of Fame party....greeted by Jose Cruz.. pic.twitter.com/FB9GSwpiFI — Matt Musil (@KHOUSportsMatt) July 29, 2017

#KHOU11 #Astros front office personnel, former managers , GM's, support staff & friends gather tonight to celebrate Jeff Bagwell's career pic.twitter.com/JbaJUTyFiz — Matt Musil (@KHOUSportsMatt) July 29, 2017

#KHOU11 #Astros Larry Dierker watched Jeff Bagwell as a broadcaster & as his manager & he has this perspective on Baggy's competitiveness.. pic.twitter.com/BzsPoPfhLr — Matt Musil (@KHOUSportsMatt) July 29, 2017

#KHOU11 #Cooperstown #Astros fan John Piantes has been driving w/o his front license plate ever since Jeff Bagwell signed his ... pic.twitter.com/cmHHfmizJy — Matt Musil (@KHOUSportsMatt) July 28, 2017

#KHOU11 #Astros Inside the Baseball Hall of Fame Craig Biggio & Jeff Bagwell will have side by side lockers through eternity.... pic.twitter.com/oVUbjWMpo8 — Matt Musil (@KHOUSportsMatt) July 27, 2017

#KHOU11 Sports memorabilia collectors are gathered at Albany, NY airport in hopes of getting autographs from baseball's stars #Cooperstown pic.twitter.com/C9iRqR1yok — Matt Musil (@KHOUSportsMatt) July 27, 2017

