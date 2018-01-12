Hey Astros fans! Bundle up if you're going to FanFest

Several Astros stars will be on hand for the FanFest at Minute Maid Park on Saturday, Jan. 13. (Getty Images) (Photo: 2017 Getty Images)

Thousands of fans are expected to pack into Minute Maid Park Saturday for the annual Astros FanFest.

Several Astros stars will attend the event, including Jose Altuve, George Springer, Carlos Correa, Justin Verlander and Alex Bregman.

Online admission vouchers are sold-out, but a limited number of free vouchers will be available at the box officer on a first-come, first-served basis.

Fans are advised to bundle up because the roof of Minute Maid Park will be open, and there is no heat in the building. The high Saturday is expected to be in the upper 40s.

The player autograph sessions are sold-out for adults. There’s a kids-only autograph area in section 222 for young fans, ages 5-12.

There are also other opportunities to get up close and personal with your favorite Astros, including the following Fan Forums in the Diamond Club:

11:30 a.m. to Noon: ALCS MVP Justin Verlander and Closer Charlie Morton on pitching in the postseason.

and Closer on pitching in the postseason. 12:15 p.m. to 12:45 p.m.: Building the 2017 World Champion team with Astros GM Jeff Luhnow

1:15 p.m. to 1:45 p.m.: Bringing home the hardware with AL MVP Jose Altuve and World Series MVP George Springer

Space is limited at the forums so you should get there early. The forums will also be broadcast live for all fans to see.

The FanFest will also feature:

Astros Buddies sign-ups

Astros authentics and merchandise

Caricature artists

Design your own baseball card

Face painting

Interactive photo booths- create your own GIFs, flipbooks and baseball cards

National Anthem auditions | 12:00pm - 2:00pm located in Suite 5.

Petting zoo

Player Photo Booth presented by The Smile Generation

PlazaFest, located in the Plaza on Crawford Street which includes live music, inflatables, games and food trucks

Photos in the dugout (fans encouraged to bring their own cameras)

Run the bases - all ages

Social Media Zone located on the Honda Club Level

FanFest opens at 11 a.m. and ends at 4 p.m.

Free parking is available in parking lots A and C.

