Healy's 1st slam lifts Athletics over Astros 6-4

Houston Astros relief pitcher James Hoyt (51) reacts and Oakland Athletics third baseman Ryon Healy (25) rounds the bases after hitting a grand slam during the sixth inning at Minute Maid Park. Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Troy Taormina, Troy Taormina)

HOUSTON (AP) - Ryon Healy's first career grand slam broke a tie in the sixth inning and the Oakland Athletics held on for a 6-4 victory over the Houston Astros on Tuesday night.



The score was 1-1 when Matt Joyce singled to start the sixth. Jed Lowrie singled with one out before Yonder Alonso drew a walk with two outs to load the bases and chase Mike Fiers (5-3). He was replaced by James Hoyt, who was greeted with Healy's 18th homer - a full-count shot which landed in the second row of the seats in right field to put the Athletics up 5-1.



Sean Manaea (7-4) allowed a season-high nine hits, but just one run in 5 2/3 innings for his first win over the Astros in seven starts.



The victory is the fourth straight for the Athletics and just their second against Houston in the last 17 games.

© 2017 Associated Press