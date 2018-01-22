Hall of Fame countdown: Roger Clemens, dominant on the mound, defiant in defending legacy

September 07, 2012; Sugar Land, TX, USA; Sugar Land Skeeters pitcher Roger Clemens (21) talks during a press conference after a game against the Long Island Ducks at Constellation Field. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports, 2012 Troy Taormina)

USA TODAY Sports is counting down the top 24 candidates on the 2018 Baseball Hall of Fame ballot in advance of the Jan. 24 election results. The countdown is based on balloting by our power rankings panel, which includes five Hall voters.

No. 3: Roger Clemens

For 24 seasons, Clemens was often the picture of dominance on the mound. In the weeks and years following his 2007 retirement, he struck a defiant pose: Angrily denying allegations of performance-enhancing drug use, providing thunderous testimony to a congressional committee investigating PEDs, and skirting a conviction on six felony charges of perjury, obstruction of Congress and making false statements within that testimony.

The result: A public profile in retirement considerably lower for an athlete of his renown, and - so far - no entry to the Hall of Fame at the halfway point of his eligibility.

The case for: Clemens' baseball credentials are virtually impeccable and, in many facets unprecedented: A record seven Cy Young awards, 354 wins (ranking ninth all-time), 4,672 strikeouts (trailing only Nolan Ryan and Randy Johnson), seven ERA titles and 140 Wins Above Replacement, ranking eighth all-time.

He was a Cy Young winner and MVP at 23, when he vaulted the 1986 Boston Red Sox to the World Series and led the AL in wins (24), ERA (2.48) and walks and hits per inning (0.97). In 11 full seasons with the Red Sox, he was more often than not a workhorse, pitching at least 242 innings seven times.

Clemens' time in Boston ended when then-general manager Dan Duquette opted not to pursue him as a free agent, famously suggesting that Clemens, at 33, was in the "twilight" of his career.

Clemens took those words to heart in 1997, winning 21 games for the Toronto Blue Jays, slicing his ERA from 3.63 to 2.05 and winning the first of consecutive Cy Young Awards with Toronto, his fourth and fifth overall.

It was in 1998 when he'd meet Brian McNamee, who was hired by the Blue Jays as a strength coach. McNamee eventually followed Clemens to a similar job with the Yankees, and in New York Clemens twice became a World Series champion.

After helping his hometown Houston Astros to a World Series appearance in 2005, Clemens returned to New York for two more seasons, retiring in 2007. That's when his legacy added an unexpected chapter.

The case against: While not as detailed as the grand jury testimony that links slugger Barry Bonds to performance-enhancing drugs, McNamee's repeated assertions that he injected Clemens with steroids and human growth hormone between 1998 and 2001 have not been credibly refuted. McNamee first made those allegations, at the urging of federal agents, to investigators compiling Major League Baseball's Mitchell Report on PED use in the game; the results were released weeks after Clemens pitched his final game.

McNamee repeated those allegations before the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform; Clemens’s denials to House investigators during that hearing led a federal grand jury to indict him in 2010 on charges of perjury, obstruction of Congress and making false statements.

While Clemens was acquitted, a defamation lawsuit he filed against McNamee was dismissed in 2010. In 2015, Clemens' insurer paid an undisclosed settlement to McNamee to settle a defamation lawsuit the trainer filed against the pitcher.

X factors: Was Clemens a Hall of Famer before his alleged steroid use? You could make that case. Presuming he had no PED connections prior to working with McNamee in 1998, Clemens' resume up to that point is strong: 213 wins, a 2.97 ERA, 41 shutouts and four Cy Young awards. It's fair to assume he would have, at the least, racked up more wins in the years that followed, regardless of whether he and McNamee crossed paths.

Consensus: Five years into the candidacies of Bonds and Clemens, the voters have spoken: No Cooperstown for you. Clemens' support rose to 54.1% last year (Bonds received one fewer vote and 53.8%), perhaps a one-time spike due to some voters' disgust with former Commissioner Bud Selig earning Hall induction via committee. Younger voters joining the electorate are likelier to vote for Bonds and Clemens - but the climb toward 75%, with just five ballots remaining, will be challenging.

