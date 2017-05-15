Gurriel's grand slam in 6th helps Astros beat Marlins 7-2

Houston Astros first baseman Yuli Gurriel (10) applies the tag to pick off Miami Marlins second baseman Dee Gordon (9) in the second inning at Marlins Park. Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Jasen Vinlove, Jasen Vinlove)

MIAMI (AP) - Short on sleep, the Houston Astros finally stirred in the sixth inning Monday night when Yuli Gurriel hit a grand slam to help beat the Miami Marlins 7-2.



The Astros arrived at their hotel at 5 a.m. after a doubleheader in New York against the Yankees, and were listless and hitless against Dan Straily until the fifth inning.



Josh Reddick doubled in the sixth off Junichi Tazawa (1-1), and after a walk and a hit batter loaded the bases, Gurriel pulled a 94 mph fastball over the fence with two out for a 4-1 lead.



It was the Astros' second grand slam of the year, and their second in two games. Alex Bregman hit one in Sunday night's win at Yankee Stadium.

