Gurriel, Astros win 8-1, Yanks' 14th loss in 19 games

Jul 2, 2017; Houston, TX, USA; The Houston Astros celebrate defeating the New York Yankees at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Thomas B. Shea-USA TODAY Sports

HOUSTON (AP) - Yuli Gurriel finished a triple shy of the cycle, Carlos Correa tied a career-high with four hits and had three RBIs, and the Houston Astros routed the Yankees 8-1 Sunday to send New York to its 14th loss in 19 games.



Marwin Gonzalez hit a two-run homer in a three-run second off Luis Severino (5-4) as the Astros improved the best record in the major leagues to 56-27. Houston had 14 hits, including seven doubles, and went 6 for 17 with runners in scoring position.



New York, which led the AL East by four games on June 13, lost two of three to the Astros and dropped three games behind division-leading Boston.

© 2017 Associated Press