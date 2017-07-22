Gonzalez pinch-hit HR carries Astros to 8-4 win over Orioles

Jul 22, 2017; Baltimore, MD, USA; Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve (27) high fives shortstop Alex Bregman (2) after defeating the Baltimore Orioles 8-4 at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Evan Habeeb-USA TODAY Sports

BALTIMORE (AP) - Marwin Gonzalez stepped in for injured Colin Moran and delivered a pinch-hit, three-run homer in the sixth inning to propel the Houston Astros past the Baltimore Orioles 8-4 on Saturday night.



Moran fouled a ball off his left eye and had difficulty standing before being carted from the field. An update on his condition was not immediately available.



Gonzalez subsequently ended a nine-pitch at-bat by driving a 2-2 offering from Darren O'Day (1-3) over the right-field wall and onto Eutaw Street. It was Houston's first pinch-hit homer of the season, and it capped a five-run uprising that wiped out Baltimore's 4-1 lead.



Alex Bregman and Yuli Gurriel also homered for the Astros, who will seek to complete a three-game sweep on Sunday. Houston has won eight straight over the Orioles spanning two seasons.

