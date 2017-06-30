Gardner hits slam with 6 RBIs as Yankees down Astros 13-4

Houston Astros relief pitcher James Hoyt (51) reacts and New York Yankees left fielder Brett Gardner (11) rounds the bases after hitting a grand slam during the seventh inning at Minute Maid Park. Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Troy Taormina, Troy Taormina)

HOUSTON (AP) - Brett Gardner tied a career-high with six RBIs and his seventh-inning grand slam helped the New York Yankees cruise to a 13-4 victory over the Houston Astros on Friday night.



The Yankees started off slow, and trailed by two entering the sixth inning, after arriving at their hotel in Houston about 6 a.m. following an almost three-hour rain delay before the start of their game against the White Sox on Thursday night.



They finally broke through in that inning, collecting five hits - all singles - and sending 10 batters to the plate to take a 6-3 lead.



Gardner, who finished a triple shy of the cycle, drove in the go-ahead run in that inning before connecting off James Hoyt an inning later on his two-out, two-strike shot to right field to make it 10-3.



Yankees starter Michael Pineda (8-4) yielded seven hits and three runs - two earned - in six innings for his first win since June 8. Bryan Mitchell allowed two hits and one run in three innings for his first save.

