Flood victim buys, gives away Astros playoffs tickets to neighbors

A Dickinson man plans to donate his Astros postseason seats to neighbors who lost homes to Hurricane Harvey. (Photo: KHOU)

DICKINSON, Texas - One Astros fan scored 16 playoff tickets. However, he is not going to any of the games.

He plans to donate his seats to neighbors who lost homes to Hurricane Harvey.

Volunteers laid new tile in Jerry Bo’s home in Dickinson. Water flooded the first floor. It almost wiped out Bo’s wife and two children.

Still, the Astros fan struggling to recover without flood insurance bought tickets for his favorite baseball team’s biggest game of the year. He did it for strangers.

“It’s just to give people hope,” Bo said. “My life, anyone (who) knows me, has been ups and downs, and I’ve always pulled through, and I think this was just another test.”

The first test took his father, Luis, a former play-by-play announcer who called baseball games, World Cup and championship boxing matches around the world for decades. Two years ago, robbers murdered Luis while he vacationed in his hometown Cali, Colombia.

Since then, giving gives Bo comfort. So weeks after Harvey wrecked homes in Dickinson, Bo and his wife Annette bought 16 tickets to give away.

“It’s all about making people happy and other people feeling how we feel,” Annette Almendarez said.

She posted a message on a Facebook page for storm victims in Dickinson offering tickets through a raffle. The winner, a married mom and nurse named Jamie, wrote, “You definitely made our week.”

“They’re the biggest Astros fans that can be,” Bo said. “They are diehards. They said this was what they needed in life right now, and if me and my wife were able to do that for them, then that’s what I want them to feel.”

Bo plans to donate tickets for every Astros playoff series this season.

© 2017 KHOU-TV