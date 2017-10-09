Fans grab Astros gear after Houston advances to ALCS

T-shirts and hats flew off the shelves Monday as soon as the Astros punched their ticket to the American League Championship Series. (Photo: KHOU)

HOUSTON - T-shirts and hats flew off the shelves Monday as soon as the Astros punched their ticket to the American League Championship Series.

"It's very exciting," said Brittany Mitchell, who was at Academy Sports + Outdoors on the Southwest Freeway buying some postseason gear. "We haven't gone to the championship since 2005, and it's 2017, and that's really big. I'm excited."

Kim Perez came in wearing some of her own gear including an Astros pin, scarf and flag on her lapel.

"I had to come get one more shirt," Perez said. "I probably have every shirt out there, but I had to come get another one."

"This means the world for this city," she said. "Everything we've been through -- you're going to get me to tear up now -- this team, they've stuck together."

Fans said the Astros' win uplifts the city when it needs it most.

"It's very big for the city, especially coming away from the hurricane," said Palmer Kaplan, who went to the first two games of the division series in Houston. "Houston Strong It's amazing."

