Encarnacion's 2-run homer helps Indians beat Astros 5-3

Houston Astros relief pitcher Brad Peacock (41) delivers a pitch during the ninth inning against the Cleveland Indians at Minute Maid Park. Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Erik Williams, Erik Williams)

HOUSTON (AP) - Edwin Encarnacion hit a two-run homer and Jason Kipnis and Lonnie Chisenhall had solo shots to help the Cleveland Indians to a 5-3 victory over the Houston Astros on Friday night.



Cleveland starter Trevor Bauer (4-4) continued his dominance against Houston, yielding five hits and three runs while fanning a season-high nine in 5 2/3 innings to improve to 7-0 in seven career starts against the Astros.



Encarnacion's home run off Charlie Morton (5-3) tied it at 2-all in the fourth and Kipnis gave the Indians the lead with his home run in the fifth. Chisenhall made it 4-2 with his homer in the sixth before Carlos Correa got Houston within 1 with a home run in the bottom of that inning.



Chisenhall sent home another run with a sacrifice fly in the eighth that pushed the lead to 5-3.

© 2017 Associated Press