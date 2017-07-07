Devenski added AL roster, Astros sending record 6 to All-Star Game

Jun 12, 2017; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Astros relief pitcher Chris Devenski (47) throws to first on an out attempt during the sixth inning against the Texas Rangers at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Shanna Lockwood-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Shanna Lockwood, Shanna Lockwood)

HOUSTON – Major League Baseball announced Friday that right-handed pitcher Chris Devenski has been added to the American League All-Star Team.

This marks the first career All-Star nomination for Devenski, who is in his second Major League season, and the first time in club history that the Astros have six All-Stars in a single season.

Second baseman Jose Altuve, shortstop Carlos Correa, left-handed pitcher Dallas Keuchel, right-handed pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. and outfielder George Springer were named to the All-Star Team on Sunday, with Altuve, Correa and Springer elected to the game as starters via the fan vote.

The previous franchise record for most All-Stars in a single season was set in 1994, when first baseman Jeff Bagwell, second baseman Craig Biggio, third baseman Ken Caminiti, right-handed pitcher Doug Drabek and right-handed pitcher John Hudek were all National League All-Stars.

Devenski, 26, has been one of the best pitchers in baseball since his arrival to the Major Leagues in 2016. Since his debut 2016 season, he ranks second in the Majors in ERA (2.14) and WHIP (0.87) behind only LHP Clayton Kershaw (1.92 ERA; 0.80 WHIP), and second in opponent batting average (.188) behind only RHP Max Scherzer (.185) among pitchers with at least 150 innings pitched.

This season, he leads all Major League relievers in strikeouts (72) and innings pitched (51.2) while ranking tied for first in wins (6). He has posted 1.9 wins above replacement per Baseball Reference, which ranks third among AL relievers behind LHP Andrew Miller (2.3) and RHP Craig Kimbrel (2.2). Devenski’s 72 strikeouts this season are the third-most in club history by a reliever prior to the All-Star Break, trailing only RHP Brad Lidge (78 in 2004) and LHP Billy Wagner (75 in 1999).

The Astros six All-Stars are the most from any team in the Majors this season. The last AL team with six All-Stars in a single year was Boston in 2016.

The 88th MLB All-Star Game will be played on July 11 at Marlins Park in Miami, Fla.

