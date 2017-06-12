Darvish, Mazara lead Rangers over Astros 6-1

Texas Rangers right fielder Nomar Mazara (30) hits a three-run home run to center during the eighth inning against the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park. Shanna Lockwood-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Shanna Lockwood, Shanna Lockwood)

HOUSTON (AP) - Yu Darvish pitched seven solid innings and Nomar Mazara hit a three-run homer to give the Texas Rangers a 6-1 win over the Houston Astros on Monday night.



Darvish (6-4) allowed one hit and one run with three walks. He induced a season-best 12 groundball outs.



The Rangers went up 2-0 on back-to-back triples by Rougned Odor and Joey Gallo in the third inning.



The Astros got an RBI single by Alex Bregman in the fifth, but a run-scoring double by Adrian Beltre gave the Rangers some insurance in the sixth inning.



Mazara provided more cushion with his shot to straightaway center field off Dayan Diaz with two outs in the eighth to make it 6-1.



Houston starter Joe Musgrove (4-5) allowed five hits and two runs in 4 2/3 innings.

© 2017 Associated Press