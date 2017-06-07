Dallas Keuchel out of Astros game due to illness

Houston Astros pitcher Dallas Keuchel will not be playing in Wednesday night's game against the Kansas City Royals, the team announced.
In a tweet, the team wrote, "Dallas Keuchel has been scratched due to illness. Dayan Diaz will get the start tonight."
Dallas Keuchel has been scratched due to illness. Dayan Diaz will get the start tonight.— Houston Astros (@astros) June 8, 2017
