Dallas Keuchel out of Astros game due to illness

KHOU.com , KHOU 7:36 PM. CDT June 07, 2017

Houston Astros pitcher Dallas Keuchel will not be playing in Wednesday night's game against the Kansas City Royals, the team announced. 

In a tweet, the team wrote, "Dallas Keuchel has been scratched due to illness. Dayan Diaz will get the start tonight."

 

 

 

