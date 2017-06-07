Dallas Keuchel out of Astros game due to illness

Dallas Keuchel #60 of the Houston Astros pitches in the first inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Minute Maid Park on May 27, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images) (Photo: Bob Levey, 2017 Getty Images)

Houston Astros pitcher Dallas Keuchel will not be playing in Wednesday night's game against the Kansas City Royals, the team announced.

In a tweet, the team wrote, "Dallas Keuchel has been scratched due to illness. Dayan Diaz will get the start tonight."

Dallas Keuchel has been scratched due to illness. Dayan Diaz will get the start tonight. — Houston Astros (@astros) June 8, 2017

© 2017 KHOU-TV