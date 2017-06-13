Correa takes lead, Springer enters top 3 outfielders in AL All-Star voting

Jun 6, 2017; Kansas City, MO, USA; Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa (1) throws to first base against the Kansas City Royals in the fourth inning at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Jay Biggerstaff, Jay Biggerstaff)

HOUSTON – Major League Baseball released its third update of the American League All-Star voting results Tuesday, which revealed Carlos Correa as the top vote getter among AL shortstops.

George Springer vaulted up four spots among outfielders from seventh to third place, surpassing Michael Brantley (CLE), Mookie Betts (BOS), Avisail Garcia (CWS) and Andrew Benintendi (BOS) from the second round of updates released last week.

Jose Altuve extended his lead over Starlin Castro (NYY) to 543,633 votes for the top spot among second basemen.

In the second round of updates released last week, Correa trailed Francisco Lindor (CLE) by 180,042 votes for the top spot among shortstops. He now leads Lindor by 122,191 votes, which is over a 300,000 vote-swing. Springer (804,826) now trails only Aaron Judge (1,893,260) and Mike Trout (1,582,782) among outfielders.

Additionally, C Brian McCann (791,517) moved into second place among catchers, and trails Salvador Perez (1,025,982) by less than 250,000 votes for the top spot in the AL.

All nine Astros on the ballot were listed among the leading vote getters in today’s release by Major League Baseball:

Player Pos. Ranking Votes

2B Jose Altuve 1st 1,615,938

SS Carlos Correa 1st 1,176,486

OF George Springer 3rd 804,826

C Brian McCann 2nd 791,517

OF Carlos Beltrán 7th 613,225

DH Evan Gattis 5th 534,983

1B Yuli Gurriel 5th 529,887

3B Alex Bregman 5th 512,734

OF Josh Reddick 11th 483,828

