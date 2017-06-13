KHOU
Close

Correa takes lead, Springer enters top 3 outfielders in AL All-Star voting

KHOU.com , KHOU 12:07 PM. CDT June 13, 2017

HOUSTON – Major League Baseball released its third update of the American League All-Star voting results Tuesday, which revealed Carlos Correa as the top vote getter among AL shortstops.

George Springer vaulted up four spots among outfielders from seventh to third place, surpassing Michael Brantley (CLE), Mookie Betts (BOS), Avisail Garcia (CWS) and Andrew Benintendi (BOS) from the second round of updates released last week.

Jose Altuve extended his lead over Starlin Castro (NYY) to 543,633 votes for the top spot among second basemen.

In the second round of updates released last week, Correa trailed Francisco Lindor (CLE) by 180,042 votes for the top spot among shortstops. He now leads Lindor by 122,191 votes, which is over a 300,000 vote-swing. Springer (804,826) now trails only Aaron Judge (1,893,260) and Mike Trout (1,582,782) among outfielders.

Additionally, C Brian McCann (791,517) moved into second place among catchers, and trails Salvador Perez (1,025,982) by less than 250,000 votes for the top spot in the AL.

All nine Astros on the ballot were listed among the leading vote getters in today’s release by Major League Baseball:

Player                                Pos. Ranking             Votes

2B Jose Altuve                  1st                              1,615,938

SS Carlos Correa               1st                              1,176,486

OF George Springer         3rd                              804,826

C Brian McCann               2nd                             791,517

OF Carlos Beltrán             7th                              613,225

DH Evan Gattis                 5th                              534,983

1B Yuli Gurriel                  5th                              529,887

3B Alex Bregman              5th                              512,734

OF Josh Reddick               11th                            483,828

© 2017 KHOU-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories