Correa has 2 HRs, 4 RBIs to lead Astros over A's 6-1

Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa (1) and right fielder Josh Reddick (22) celebrate a two-run at home plate during the fourth inning against the Oakland Athletics at Minute Maid Park. Shanna Lockwood-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Shanna Lockwood, Shanna Lockwood)

HOUSTON (AP) - Carlos Correa homered twice and drove in four runs and the Houston Astros got a 6-1 win over the Oakland Athletics on Thursday.



Correa's two-run shot in the fourth put the Astros up 2-1. He extended the lead to 5-1 with a two-run homer to straightaway center field with no outs in the sixth inning to chase rookie Daniel Gossett (1-3).



It was the fourth career multi-home run game for Correa, who has reached safely in a career-high 17 straight games, and his first this season.



The victory improves first-place Houston to 10-2 against the Athletics this season and 17-2 against them since July 20, 2016.



Houston starter Brad Peacock (5-1) allowed two hits, one run and struck out seven but lasted only five innings after tying a career high by walking six.

