Corbin goes 8 1/3 innings, Diamondbacks beat Astros 4-0

HOUSTON (AP) - Patrick Corbin came within an out short of his first career shutout and first complete game since 2013 in the Arizona Diamondbacks' 4-0 victory over the Houston Astros on Thursday.



After allowing a two-out double to Yuli Gurriel in the bottom of the ninth, Corbin was pulled by Arizona manager Torey Lovullo. Archie Bradley took over on the mound and struck out Marwin Gonzalez.



Corbin (10-11) allowed four hits and one walk, struck out seven and threw just 105 pitches. After blanking the Chicago Cubs in 6 2/3 innings in his previous start, Corbin has 16 1/3 consecutive scoreless innings.



After scoring a combined 18 runs in consecutive wins over Arizona on Tuesday and Wednesday, the Astros' bats went cold in the final game of the four-game series, which was split between Arizona and Houston.



Arizona second baseman Daniel Descalso hit an inside-the-park home run off Astros starter Mike Fiers in the fourth inning on a deep drive that sailed over the head of center fielder Jake Marisnick and bounced off the wall away from him.



It was the 14th inside-the-park homer in Arizona franchise history and the third this season. It hadn't happened outside of Arizona since Kelly Stinnett did it on Aug. 29, 2005, in San Diego.



Descalso's homer put Arizona up 2-0 after Jeff Mathis' single that scored Ketel Marte, who reached third following a walk and a two-base throwing error by Fiers. Jake Lamb made it 3-0 in the sixth with his 26th homer.



Fiers (7-8) allowed three runs, two earned, on seven hits and two walks in 5 1/3 innings.



The Diamondbacks added a run in the eighth when David Peralta scored on a wild pitch from Francis Martes and a throwing error by catcher Max Stassi. The Astros committed two errors in the game, and Arizona had three.

