CliffsNotes about Astros for new fans

Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve (27) shortstop Carlos Correa (1) and left fielder Marwin Gonzalez (9) during workouts before game one of the World Series. (Photo: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports)

HOUSTON - So you want the Astros to win the World Series, but you’re not exactly an expert on the team? Well, here’s are some CliffsNotes to help you out.

Four players you need to know are Jose Altuve, Carlos Correa, Justin Verlander and Dallas Keuchel.

Altuve plays at 2nd base and is a guy virtually everyone loves. He’s also a great hitter with three American League Batting titles. Standing at 5’6” he is also currently the shortest active MLB player.

Correa plays at shortstop and always seems to be in the right place at the right time. He is also skilled with the bat and wears the number one on his jersey.

Keuchel is the team’s left handed pitcher. He’s a recipient of the Cy Young Award and is easy to spot thanks to his giant bushy beard.

Verlander is also a pitcher and the new guy on the team. He signed with the Astros on August 31st and he too is a Cy Young Award recipient. Verlander is engaged to model/actress Kate Upton.

Now let’s go back to 1962 when the team formed. Back then the team went by the name Colt 45’s. Then in 1965 with Nasa down the road, the team became the Astros.

The next season the team moved into the Astrodome where they stayed until 2000. Today, they play at Minute Maid Park where it seats 40,976 people with a playing surface of 2.5 acres.

The Astros have been to the World Series one other time when they were swept by the White Sox in 2005.

© 2017 KHOU-TV