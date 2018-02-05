Carlos Correa's Instagram post will get you pumped

Astros shortstop Carlos Correa celebrates with teammates after winning game seven of the 2017 World Series at Dodger Stadium on November 1, 2017. (Photo: Kevork Djansezian, 2017 Getty Images)

While fans in Philly are celebrating their first Super Bowl win, Houston fans are looking forward to baseball season.

And so are the Astros players.

Shortstop Carlos Correa posted an Instagram photo alongside second baseman Jose Altuve while working out at Minute Maid Park Monday.

The caption speaks volumes: "It's baseball season." #notsatisfied

We're guessing that means one World Series championship isn't enough for Correa and teammates.

It's time to #EarnHistory again. Who's in?

