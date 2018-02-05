Carlos Correa's Instagram post will get you pumped

While fans in Philly are celebrating their first Super Bowl win, Houston fans are looking forward to baseball season.
And so are the Astros players.
Shortstop Carlos Correa posted an Instagram photo alongside second baseman Jose Altuve while working out at Minute Maid Park Monday.
The caption speaks volumes: "It's baseball season." #notsatisfied
We're guessing that means one World Series championship isn't enough for Correa and teammates.
It's time to #EarnHistory again. Who's in?
