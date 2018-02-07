Carlos Beltran won't visit White House with World Series champion Astros

Sep 25, 2017; Arlington, TX, USA; Houston Astros designated hitter Carlos Beltran (15) smiles after the benches clear during the second inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Park in Arlington. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Dieb-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Andrew Dieb, Andrew Dieb)

Carlos Beltran said Tuesday night that he will not visit the White House with his former Houston Astros teammates and will spend time with his family instead.

Beltran said his decision to skip the trip is not politically motivated, though he has been "disappointed" by the U.S. government's response to Hurricane Maria damage in Puerto Rico, especially when compared to Hurricane Harvey relief efforts in Houston.

"There’s no doubt I’m disappointed and I’m not the only one," Beltran said at the Thurman Munson Dinner in New York. "Being part of the United States, you expect to at least get the same benefits (when) tragedies like this happen."

Beltran, a native Puerto Rican, said "around 40 percent of the island" still does not have power.

The 40-year-old and nine-time all-star won his first World Series ring with the Astros last season. The team confirmed to USA TODAY Sports last month that it has accepted an invitation from Donald Trump to visit the presidential residence, a customary practice for championship sports teams that has become controversial under Trump.

Beltran said Trump's presence in the White House did not affect his decision.

"(Trump) is the President of the United States," Beltran said, according to the New York Daily News. "If sometimes we don’t like the things that he does, or we like the things that he does, at the end of the day he’s the president, so (it has) nothing to do with that.

"Honestly, I’m not into politics. I’m more into the baseball side of it, sports side of it. That’s something that I don’t have a lot of opinion on that."

Beltran later explained that, because he has since retired from baseball, he doesn't feel like he belongs to a team like the Astros.

"My family ... that’s the team I feel I belong to right now," he said.

The Record, which is part of the USA TODAY Network, contributed to this report.

