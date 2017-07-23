Britton gets AL saves record as Orioles beat Astros 9-7

Baltimore, MD, USA; Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve (27) is tagged out by Baltimore Orioles catcher Caleb Joseph (36) in the fifth inning at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Evan Habeeb-USA TODAY Sports

BALTIMORE (AP) - Zach Britton set an American League record by converting his 55th consecutive save opportunity, blanking the Houston Astros in the ninth inning the seal the Baltimore Orioles' 9-7 victory on Sunday.



Britton struck out the first two batters and issued a walk before pinch-hitter George Springer bounced into a force play to end it.



Britton broke the AL mark held by Tom Gordon, who notched 54 straight saves with Boston from 1998-99. Britton started his run on Oct. 1, 2015, added 47 in a row last season and is 6 for 6 this year.



The major league record of 84 is held by Eric Gagne of the Dodgers from 2002-04. Saves became an official statistic in 1969.



Britton earned his fifth save on April 14 and endured two months on the disabled list with a strained left forearm before returning on July 5.

© 2017 Associated Press