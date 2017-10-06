Astros to host Postseason Watch Party Sunday for ALDS Game 3

Houston Astros fans celebrate against the Boston Red Sox during the sixth inning in game two of the 2017 ALDS playoff baseball series at Minute Maid Park. Shanna Lockwood-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Shanna Lockwood, Shanna Lockwood)

HOUSTON - Though the Houston Astros will be in Boston Sunday looking to sweep the Red Sox, fans can enjoy the game at the team’s official Postseason Watch Party inside Minute Maid Park.

Fans are invited to walk Game 3 of the American League Division series beginning at 11:30 a.m. Sunday free of charge. First pitch is set for 1:38 p.m. CT. Parking will be available in the Diamond Lot and Lot A.

Related: Orange October: Astros 2017 Playoff Run

Though the event is free, fans must claim a free voucher for entry on the Astros’ website or at any of the Postseason Watch Party entrances on Sunday.

Photos: Astros fans enjoy Street Fest before ALDS Game 1

The Astros will also host its Postseason Street Fest two hours before game time where fans can enjoy live entertainment, food, games and more on Crawford Street. The game will be shown on large projection screens outside of the ballpark in addition to inside Minute Maid Park.

The team plans to host a pregame “Orange Out Rally” from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday at Bagby Park. The Astros’ mascot, Orbit, as well as the Shooting Stars and Shuttle Crew, are slated to attend.

Photos: Astros fans pumped for Game 2 of the ALDS

© 2017 KHOU-TV