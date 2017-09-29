Astros to host postseason street festivals, watch parties

Houston Astros fans enjoyed music, games and other fun activities at Street Fest outside Minute Maid Park before Opening Day on April 3, 2017. (Photo: Lisa Carter/KHOU.com, Custom)

HOUSTON - Whether at home or on the road, the Houston Astros have ways for you to watch the team during the postseason.

For all postseason home games, the Astros will host a Street Festival on Crawford Street set to feature live music, food trucks, a photo booth, caricature artists, access to the team store and more.

Those attending the street festival must have a valid game day ticket.

When the Astros are on the road, fans can attend the team’s official watch parties at Minute Maid Park. The game will be shown on the videoboard inside the ballpark, as well as outside on the Plaza on Crawford Street where activities like food trucks and photos booths will be available.

Admission to the watch parties are free, but fans must claim a voucher on the Astros’ website.

The Astros will play the first game of the American League Division Series on Thursday. For more information on postseason activities, visit the Astros’ website.

