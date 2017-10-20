Astros-themed rosaries return for ALCS Game 6

Houston Astros owner Jim Crane was not about to miss out. He just bought some team-inspired prayer beads, because every prayer counts. (Photo: KHOU)

HOUSTON - It’s the return of the rosary for Game 6.

Houston Astros owner Jim Crane was not about to miss out. He just bought some team-inspired prayer beads, because every prayer counts.

“This is just so exciting,” gushed Elsie Hernandez. “It’s unbelievable that we’re here. We were really hoping that we’d finish it in New York, but hey, we’re here.”

Hernandez is a parishioner at Annunciation Catholic Church. All season, she and a group of volunteers have stood outside their church on game day. It’s just across the street from Minute Maid Park at the intersection of Crawford and Texas.

Every time the group sells out of rosaries, the Astros win, even during this series against the New York Yankees.

“After that first game, we had to get more. After the second game, we had to get more,” Hernandez said. “We can’t keep up with the demand. It’s been incredible.”

A woman named Herlinda makes each rosary by hand. Each strand of prayer beads takes her anywhere from one-and-a-half to to 3 hours to make. he stayed up until 5 a.m. making enough rosaries to sell ahead of Game 6.

The church is also accepting donations for candle-lighting.

“Light a candle for your team. Of course, we have the orange and blue candles for the Astros. But you know, I guess if you’re a Yankees fan, you can light the blue ones,” Hernandez said.

In a race to earn history, there’s an effort to preserve it. Annunciation is Houston’s oldest Catholic church, and it’s in desperate need of repair.

Rosary sales will go directly to an improvement fund that will fuel a facelift of the downtown building.

“You know, we need something like this. After all we’ve gone through in the city. This is something that brings us together,” Hernandez said.

