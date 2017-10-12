Astros starting Keuchel in Game 1, Verlander in Game 2

Houston Astros starting pitcher Dallas Keuchel (60) delivers a pitch against the Boston Red Sox during the sixth inning in game two of the 2017 ALDS playoff baseball series at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Thomas B. Shea-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Thomas Shea, Thomas Shea)

The Houston Astros might not know yet who they'll play in the American League Championship Series, but they do know who'll be on the mound when the series begins.

Manager A.J. Hinch announced Wednesday that Dallas Keuchel will start Game 1 and Justin Verlander will start Game 2.

"Keuchel and Verlander are going to go one and two in that order," Hinch told reporters. "I don't really care who we're facing, it's going to be that order. Then after that is where it gets a little thought-provoking, I guess."

Keuchel was 14-5 with a 2.90 ERA in the regular season and won his start against the Boston Red Sox in the Division Series, giving up one run in 5 2/3 innings with seven strikeouts.

Verlander was 5-0 with a 1.90 ERA with the Astros after coming over from Detroit in a trade for three minor leaguers. He got a win as a starter and one in relief against Boston, giving up three runs in 8 2/3 innings.

The Astros will play the winner of Wednesday's Game 5 between the New York Yankees and Cleveland Indians.

