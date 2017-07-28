Astros' Springer placed on 10-day DL with quad injury

Houston Astros center fielder George Springer (4) returns to the dugout at an MLB game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre. Kevin Sousa-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Kevin Sousa, Kevin Sousa)

HOUSTON - Houston Astros outfielder George Springer has been placed on the 10-day disabled list, the team announced Friday.

Springer left in the third inning of Monday’s game against the Philadelphia Phillies with discomfort in his left quad.

The Astros activated pitchers Dallas Keuchel and Will Harris from the DL Friday. Keuchel is expected to start against the Detroit Tigers Friday after missing eight weeks due to neck pain.

