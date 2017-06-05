Astros' Springer named AL Player of the Week

Houston Astros center fielder George Springer (4) celebrates his three-run home run with third base coach Gary Pettis (8) against the Texas Rangers during a baseball game at Globe Life Park in Arlington. Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Jim Cowsert, Jim Cowsert)

HOUSTON - Houston Astros outfielder George Springer has been named American League Player of the Week for May 29 to June 4, Major League Baseball announced Monday.

It is the first weekly award for Springer and the first weekly award for any Astro this season. Last week, MLB announced Carlos Correa and Lance McCullers Jr. as AL Player of the Month and AL Pitcher of the Month, respectively, for May.

Springer recorded multiple hits in all six of Houston’s games last week as part of a nine-game hit streak. He hit .500 with 11 runs scored, a double, five home runs, 9 RBI and a 1.565 OPS for the week. Springer also led the AL in runs, hits, home runs, slugging and OPS for the week. He’s scored at least one run in eight-straight games.

On May 31 against the Minnesota Twins, Springer tied a franchise record by reaching base safely in all six plate appearances, going 4-for-4 with two home runs – include a 471-foot homer, the second-longest home run of the season -- and two walks.

Additionally, Springer recorded another two-home run game on June 4 against the Texas Rangers which included his sixth leadoff home run of the season. He’s tied for first in the MLB in leadoff home runs.

© 2017 KHOU-TV