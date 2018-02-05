KHOU
Close

Astros sign George Springer to 2-year, $24 million contract

The Associated Press , KHOU 10:43 AM. CST February 05, 2018

HOUSTON (AP) — World Series MVP George Springer and the Houston Astros avoided salary arbitration by agreeing to a $24 million, two-year contract.

Springer gets $12 million annually under the deal announced Monday and will be eligible for arbitration again after the 2019 season. The hearing had been scheduled for Tuesday.

He asked for a raise from $4,075,000 to $10.5 million and was offered $8.5 million. His case was bolstered when Mookie Betts defeated Boston in the first hearing last week and was awarded $10.5 million rather than the team's $7.5 million offer.

Photos: George Springer named World Series MVP

Springer tied the World Series record with five runs homers, homering in each of the final four games, as Houston won its first title. Springer batted .379 (11 for 29) with five walks in the seven games against the Los Angeles Dodgers. He set career bests during the season with a .283 average, 34 home runs and 85 RBIs.

Houston lost to closer Ken Giles in a case decided Saturday and remains scheduled with a hearing for pitcher Collin McHugh.

© 2018 Associated Press

KHOU

Astros' Springer partners with Megabus to help Harvey victims

KHOU

Astros' Altuve, Springer win Silver Slugger Awards

KHOU

LOOK! Springer, Altuve featured on new SI cover

KHOU

Worth shouting about: George Springer wins World Series MVP

KHOU

Astros George Springer ties World Series record for home runs

KHOU

WATCH: Minute Maid Park goes crazy for Springer's Game 7 home run

KHOU

George Springer won't be silenced in World Series spotlight

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories