Astros sign 10 players from 2017 MLB Draft class

Mar 17, 2017; Fort Myers, FL, USA; A view of the Houston Astros logo on a Majestic Athletic jersey at JetBlue Park. The Astros won 6-2. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Aaron Doster, Aaron Doster)

HOUSTON – The Houston Astros have signed 10 players who were selected in the 2017 MLB First-Year Player Draft.

Those players include right-handed pitcher Tyler Ivey (3rd round), catcher Nathan Perry (5th round), first baseman Jake Adams (6th round) and center fielder Corey Julks (8th round), who were all selected within the top 10 rounds of the 2017 draft.

Terms of the contracts were not disclosed. The official announcement was made by Astros Assistant General Manager of Scouting and Player Development Mike Elias.

Ivey, 21, was the Astros highest selection to sign Tuesday, as he was taken with the 91st overall pick in the third round of the draft.

The Rockwall, Texas-native was rated by Baseball America as the No. 5 Junior College prospect in the 2017 draft class after going 9-0 with 122 strikeouts and a 2.08 ERA (18ER/78IP) in 12 games as a sophomore at Grayson County College in Denison, Texas. Ivey had a strong freshman campaign at Texas A&M University in 2016, posting a 3.56 ERA (17ER/43IP) and 48 strikeouts in 11 games (10 starts).

Adams, Houston’s sixth round selection, led the nation with 29 homers this season as a junior at the University of Iowa. He hit .335 (82x245) with 72 RBI and a 1.164 OPS (.417 OBP/.747 SLG), and was named a semifinalist for USA Baseball’s Golden Spikes Award.

Rounding out the Astros signings were second baseman Kyle Davis (15th round), left-handed pitcher Tim Hardy (18th round), right-handed pitcher Hunter Martin (20th round), right-handed pitcher Alex House (24th round), left-handed pitcher Adam Bleday (27th round) and outfielder Reid Russell (33rd round).

Houston has now signed 10 of its 42 selections from the 2017 draft.

Signed Draft Picks from the Astros 2017 Major League Baseball First-Year Player Draft

Rnd (Pick) Player School Ht/Wt Date Signed

3 (91) RHP Tyler Ivey Grayson County College 6-4/195 6/20

5 (151) C Nathan Perry Bassett HS (VA) 6-2/200 6/20

6 (181) 1B Jake Adams University of Iowa 6-3/240 6/20

8 (241) CF Corey Julks University of Houston 5-10/185 6/20

15 (451) 2B Kyle Davis West Virginia University 5-11/200 6/20

18 (541) LHP Tim Hardy Tusculum College 6-7/250 6/20

20 (601) RHP Hunter Martin University of Tennessee 6-1/195 6/20

24 (721) RHP Alex House Florida Atlantic University 6-1/181 6/20

27 (811) LHP Adam Bleday University of Pennsylvania 5-11/175 6/20

33 (991) OF Reid Russell Lamar University 6-3/223 6/20

