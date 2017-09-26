Astros rout Rangers 14-3, clinch no worse than AL No. 2 seed

Houston Astros designated hitter Evan Gattis (11) follows through on a double against the Texas Rangers during a game at Globe Life Park in Arlington. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) - Carlos Correa, Brian McCann and Cameron Maybin had three RBIs each and Dallas Keuchel allowed one earned run and five hits in six innings as the Houston Astros routed the Texas Rangers 14-3 on Tuesday night to clinch no worse than the second-best record in the American League.



Houston (97-60) trails Cleveland by one game with five to play in the race for the league's best record. The Indians own the tiebreaker, having won the season series.



The Astros did clinch home field in the best-of-5 AL Division Series.



Texas was eliminated from wild-card contention when Minnesota won earlier Tuesday night. The Rangers have lost five straight, equaling their longest skid of the season, during which they have been outscored 38-7.



Keuchel (14-5) struck out eight and walked one. Owning a 9-0 record before going on the disabled list in early May with neck discomfort, he improved to 5-5 since.

