Astros reliever Harris guaranteed $5M in 2-year deal

HOUSTON (AP) - All-Star reliever Will Harris is guaranteed $5 million in his two-year contract with the Houston Astros.
Harris gets $2.2 million this year and $2.8 million in 2018 under the deal announced Friday. The deal includes a $5.5 million club option for 2019, and the option price would increase to $6.5 million if he has 15 games finished in 2018, $7 million if he has 25 and $8.5 million if he has 35.
He would earn $100,000 if he wins the Cy Young Award, $50,000 for finishing second in voting and $25,000 for third. He also would get $50,000 each for making the All-Star team, winning World Series MVP, League Championship Series MVP, a Gold Glove or a Silver Slugger.
The 32-year-old right-hander had 12 saves and a 2.25 ERA in 68 relief appearances last season, his second with the Astros. He made $525,500 and was eligible for arbitration for the first time.
